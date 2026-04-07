A Man’s Mom Is Pressuring Him To Let His Younger Brother Move Into His Apartment, But He Thinks It’s A Bad Idea

Having a family member move into your place can be a major disruption.

And when your mother is turning the screws to try to make it happen against your wishes, things can get tense.

Today’s story involves a man who doesn’t want his brother to move in with him, but his mom has other ideas.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not housing my younger brother for free? “I’m 27 (M) and living alone in a flat (apartment), I’ve been in the place since 2019 and made it a good spot for myself. My younger brother (Let’s just call him Dave) is currently 19 years old and still lives with our mum. Dave stays there for free, doesn’t pay rent, his own food, none of that, the only thing he pays for is whenever he goes to Wetherspoons and gets his own food.

Dave’s starting to wear out his welcome…

Recently, he and mum have been getting into a lot of arguments, arguments that I only know about because I always get phone calls from both of them so they can complain about the other. It’s even gotten to borderline petty where my brother will flat out call our mum names because she asked him to do the dishes, and then had a go at him for not doing the dishes.

His mom has an idea.

Mum had tried to pitch an idea to me: we would convert my living room into a second bedroom for Dave to stay at mine temporarily, for about 8 weeks. I dismissed the idea entirely because given that arguments they were having, I had no idea what he was gonna be like at my place. There was also the problem of the bills. Because Dave would bring his PC over so he could game with his mates and partner, the electricity bill would go up, also because someone else would be staying with me, I would no longer get the single person’s discount and thus my council tax would increase significantly.

He doesn’t think this is a good idea.

There was also the case that I did speak to Dave about possibly staying with me before these arguments even began, but I mentioned the bills which would total up to at least £400 a month from him (A rough estimate) not including food, Dave immediately refused because he didn’t want to pay and assumed he was going to stay at mine for free. So because of my refusal, the arguments are getting worse, and despite me telling our mum to just kick him out, since he’s an adult and has his own responsibilities, she refuses to do that and keeps pushing the idea of letting him “temporarily” stay with me (which will definitely NOT be temporary, I can already tell!) Should I just let him stay with me for free? AITA for even thinking about charging him bills and thus letting the arguments continue?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another individual spoke up.

Living with your siblings isn’t always the best idea…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.