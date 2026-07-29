July 29, 2026 at 1:21 pm

She Wanted to Share Extra Sourdough Starter for Free—Then Realized It Might Hurt Local Sellers

by Heather Hall

Woman putting butter on sourdough bread

Pexels/Reddit

Sharing something you enjoy usually feels like a good thing.

For one woman, that just happens to be sourdough bread. She loves baking it and often gives extra loaves to her family and neighbors.

Lately, though, work has been taking up more of her time, leaving her with more sourdough starter than she can use.

Since getting a starter going can be difficult, she’s thinking about giving some away to people who want to learn.

The only thing holding her back is the thought that it could hurt a few local vendors who sell starter for extra money.

Keep reading to see her thoughts on the situation.

WIBTA If I gave away sourdough starter for free?

Basically, I bake as a hobby and love to make sourdough. I’m on a low-carb diet, so it’s normal for me to bake bread for my husband and son and give the extra away to our neighbors. Some neighbors have requested it for holidays, and I oblige.

I never sell it because this is strictly a hobby for me. I have also managed to culture three very strong sourdough starters.

Work has picked up, and I haven’t been baking as much, so I don’t need to have as much starter as I do.

She wants to give it away, but is unsure if it would hurt other community members.

I have been thinking of posting it on Marketplace or in the community forum, offering to give some away to help people start their own sourdough cultures. One of the trickiest parts of sourdough is getting the starter going, and it puts a lot of people off.

So I feel like giving it away will help people explore new hobbies and become able to make their own goods at home. However, there are people in the area who sell sourdough and starter for some extra income.

I don’t want to seem like I am putting people “out of business” by offering it up. Especially because we are in a lower-income area.

WIBTA?

Yikes! That’s quite a dilemma she has there.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

This reader doesn’t think she’ll make an impact.

Sourdough Starter 3 She Wanted to Share Extra Sourdough Starter for Free—Then Realized It Might Hurt Local Sellers

Yet another reader with similar thoughts.

Sourdough Starter 2 She Wanted to Share Extra Sourdough Starter for Free—Then Realized It Might Hurt Local Sellers

As this comment explains, most of those same businesses sell starter kits.

Sourdough Starter 1 She Wanted to Share Extra Sourdough Starter for Free—Then Realized It Might Hurt Local Sellers

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

This is some good logic.

Sourdough Starter She Wanted to Share Extra Sourdough Starter for Free—Then Realized It Might Hurt Local Sellers

What a great idea! And plenty of people would probably appreciate it.

Realistically, though, how much starter could she possibly give away?

Unless she plans to supply half the town, she’s probably only helping a few people get started with a new hobby. That likely won’t hurt the local sellers very much, especially since people who want convenience will still pay for it.

As long as she keeps it reasonable, there’s no reason to feel guilty about sharing something she already has.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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