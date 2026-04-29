A Mom Uses Her Own Money To Buy Stuffed Animals She Likes, But Her Husband Thinks It’s Wasteful

One of the biggest conflicts a married couple have is MONEY.

And this can lead to a lot of hard feelings and tension.

A woman explained why she and her husband are having some issues about how she chooses to spend her money.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for spending money on stuffed animals instead of bills? “I’m a stay at home mom. I quit my dream job to care for the kids as childcare was expensive and my husband didn’t want us to pay for it and said I’d have to find something else to do with the kids. I started cleaning and organizing family members’ homes recently for spare money since I could take the younger kids with me while the older are in school. I’m not making much, around $200 a month. All our bills are already paid for, with a decent amount of money left after groceries/necessities so I figured I’d use it for myself since I don’t normally get to get myself anything.

There’s one thing she likes to spend her money on.

I use it towards specific stuffed animals I’ve really been wanting for a while mostly, with some going towards getting lunch with my friend or going for coffee, or sometimes stuff for the kids – or Valentine’s Day I got my husband a gift. However, my husband got mad at me when he noticed I kept buying stuff, and when I said I only was using the money I had made, he said that’s not any better and that if I have money I should be using it to pay bills, not on stupid stuff.

She doesn’t think she’s doing anything wrong.

I didn’t really have any counter to that as it’s true I’m not contributing at all, I just wanted to finally get to go out if I wanted to and buy stuff I like. I also thought there was no need to since I didn’t feel my little bit of money would do anything for us financially. AITA? Or is it reasonable to keep it for myself? Or should I pay one of the small bills ($150ish range) and just keep $50ish or so for myself each month?”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

And this person offered some advice.

This wife and her husband aren’t seeing eye-to-eye about this issue…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.