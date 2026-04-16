April 16, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Pooch Ate Lunch While Simultaneously Barking Like A Guard Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

dog eating and barking

TikTok/@marco.wallenburg

A truly smart dog can multi-task just as good as a human.

And this little fella is pretty impressive.

He belongs to a TikTokker named Marco, who shared how this pooch is taking care of business.

dog eating and barking

TikTok/@marco.wallenburg

Marco’s dog stood by his food bowl and alternated between barking and chowing down.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you’re on your lunch break, but also head of security.”

dog eating and barking

TikTok/@marco.wallenburg

In the caption, Marco wrote, “Food = priority. Barking = also priority.”

Good boy!

dog eating and barking

TikTok/@marco.wallenburg

Check out the video.

@marco.wallenburg

Food = priority. Barking = also priority. 🐶🐾 #teckel #dinkwad #dachshund #blackandtan #wiredhaireddachshund #dogsoftiktok #puppylife #amsterdam

♬ origineel geluid – marcowallenburg

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.31.38 AM A Pooch Ate Lunch While Simultaneously Barking Like A Guard Dog

Another viewer is all about it.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.31.43 AM A Pooch Ate Lunch While Simultaneously Barking Like A Guard Dog

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.31.57 AM A Pooch Ate Lunch While Simultaneously Barking Like A Guard Dog

This pooch showed folks who’s really in charge…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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