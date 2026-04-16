A Pooch Ate Lunch While Simultaneously Barking Like A Guard Dog

A truly smart dog can multi-task just as good as a human.

And this little fella is pretty impressive.

He belongs to a TikTokker named Marco, who shared how this pooch is taking care of business.

Marco’s dog stood by his food bowl and alternated between barking and chowing down.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you’re on your lunch break, but also head of security.”

In the caption, Marco wrote, “Food = priority. Barking = also priority.”

Good boy!

Check out the video.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Another viewer is all about it.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

This pooch showed folks who’s really in charge…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.