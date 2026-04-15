A Senior Dog Saw Its Owner In A Mirror And Had A Sweet Reaction

Folks, get ready for your daily dose of dopamine!

A woman showed TikTok viewers how her dog reacted when she caught a glimpse of her in a mirror and her mind was totally blown!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Caught the cutest moment with my 14-year-old Staffy.”

The woman vacuumed and her dog walked up and saw her in the mirror in the bedroom.

The dog then started wagging her tail and got incredibly excited.

The TikTokker’s dog kept staring in mirror and also looking back at her to make sure her eyes weren’t playing tricks on her.

The caption reads, “Dogs are the best thing to walk this earth.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

She looked in the mirror and thought she had two owners!

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