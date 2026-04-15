April 15, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Senior Dog Saw Its Owner In A Mirror And Had A Sweet Reaction

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her dog

TikTok/@g.dettmar2

Folks, get ready for your daily dose of dopamine!

A woman showed TikTok viewers how her dog reacted when she caught a glimpse of her in a mirror and her mind was totally blown!

woman with her dog

TikTok/@g.dettmar2

The video’s text overlay reads, “Caught the cutest moment with my 14-year-old Staffy.”

The woman vacuumed and her dog walked up and saw her in the mirror in the bedroom.

The dog then started wagging her tail and got incredibly excited.

woman with her dog

TikTok/@g.dettmar2

The TikTokker’s dog kept staring in mirror and also looking back at her to make sure her eyes weren’t playing tricks on her.

The caption reads, “Dogs are the best thing to walk this earth.”

woman with her dog

TikTok/@g.dettmar2

Check out the video.

@g.dettmar2

dogs are the best thing to walk this earth #dogsoftiktok #staffordshirebullterier #staffy #fyp #viral

♬ Iris – Goo Goo Dolls

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.45.43 AM A Senior Dog Saw Its Owner In A Mirror And Had A Sweet Reaction

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.45.55 AM A Senior Dog Saw Its Owner In A Mirror And Had A Sweet Reaction

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 11.46.04 AM A Senior Dog Saw Its Owner In A Mirror And Had A Sweet Reaction

She looked in the mirror and thought she had two owners!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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