A Sweet Dog Has A Job At A Hardware Store

I’m gonna go on the record and say that we need more of this in our lives these days…

Because who doesn’t want to interact with a sweet pooch when they go shopping?!?!

A TikTokker showed folks the cute canine employee she encountered during a trip to a hardware store.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You go to Ace Hardware and meet the sweetest employee, Nala.”

The pooch was wearing a name tag and she followed the TikTokker down an aisle, wagging her tail.

The woman gave Nala some pets and I think we can all agree that this is what customer service is all about!

The video’s text overlay reads, “She wouldn’t stop following me around because she smelled the treats in my pocket.”

She wrote in the caption, “I thought I inherited another dog but she was so good and stopped following as we left the store.”

Here’s the video.

@snehaonice i thought i inherited another dog but she was so good and stopped following as we left the store #acehardware #dogsofttiktok ♬ original sound – sneha⛸️

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This dog is workin’ for a living!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.