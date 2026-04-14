A Teenager Is Sick Of Her Friend Borrowing Things And Taking A Long Time To Return Them, So She Wouldn’t Give Her A Jacket When She Really Needed One

Fool me once, shame on you…

Fool me twice…well, now that’s your problem!

We’ve all had friends who take advantage of our kindness from time to time, but at some point, you have to put your foot down.

Read on and check out what this teenager had to say about why she refused to let her freeloading friend borrow a jacket.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not giving my friend my jacket? “I (17F) have a friend, Jane (17F). We’ve been friends since we were little, and we’re like moderately close, but not like the best of friends (mainly since she’s a bit of a gossip so I don’t like talking about personal matters with her). Jane often borrows items from me and then takes a long time to return them. The delay alone does not bother me much. What confuses me is how she responds when I ask for the item back. For example, she once borrowed a camera from me which I rarely use. A few days later I asked for it back. She said she would bring it to school the next day. The next day I asked if she had it.

Hmmm…

She said, “Yeah, it’s in my bag. I’ll give it to you.” Her bag was with her, so I said, “Okay, can you give it to me now?” She said yes. But she couldn’t give it to me, because she DIDN’T HAVE IT. So I told her to bring it the next day. The same exchange happened again. This pattern repeated for several days. I usually end up waiting a couple weeks before I get the item back. She’s done this several times with several things. I borrow items from her sometimes as well, but I always return them in a timely manner. Last week (on Thursday), she realized she had started her period and bled through her jeans. There was a semi noticeable stain, like if you weren’t looking at her rear end you might not see it, but if you did look at her, it would be pretty obvious. It was a warm day, and I was the only person in that class (first period) who was wearing a jacket or removable layer of any kind. She asked if she could take my jacket to tie it around her waist. This specific jacket was a team jacket, and we had a competition the upcoming weekend where we would all need to be wearing the jacket for our competition.

Sorry…no…

I told her that I couldn’t trust her to give me back the jacket before Saturday (the day of the competition) and couldn’t give it to her. She promised she would bring it back on the next day, on Friday, but I told her she’s made that promise to me several times and I have no reason to believe her. She ended up calling her mom to bring her a change of pants, but she lives like 20 mins away from school, so this was like 40 mins round trip for her mom. Both her parents are usually at work during the day, but her mom just happened to have the day off, so it worked out. I felt bad, but I literally had no reason to trust her and believe that THIS time she would bring the jacket back immediately, and I needed it for Saturday. She’s been pretty upset that I didn’t help her in a “time of need” but I feel like she brought this upon herself. AITA for not giving her the jacket?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual also said she’s NTA.

It sounds like her friend keeps taking advantage of her, but she finally put her foot down.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.