A Wife Arranged A Ride For Her Husband’s Grandmother To Come To A Birthday Party, But Her Mother-In-Law Said She Shouldn’t Have Gotten Involved In Family Affairs

Certain folks out there can get pretty fired up if they think that outsiders are poking their noses into their family’s business.

In this story, a woman who thought she was doing a good deed got some backlash from her mother-in-law.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for meddling in my husband’s family affairs? “I (28F) have been married to my husband (28M) for 6 years and we have 2 kids (3F and 1M). Our kids are having a joint birthday party next weekend and we invited his whole family, including his grandma, who is at an assisted living place about 45 minutes away. She lives fairly close (within 20 minutes) to multiple family members and is about 35 minutes away from my husband’s parents, and when we had given her the invite a couple months ago, she said she would love to come if someone could give her a ride (she can’t drive anymore). My husband told her of course someone would give her a ride. The kids and I visited her today and she said she had almost forgotten about the party because nobody had been talking about it with her.

This is sad…

Come to find out after talking with my MIL and asking if they could pick her up, it is “too inconvenient” for anyone around her to give her a ride and “it’s just about being invited” for her. I normally don’t get involved with my husband’s family affairs, but I had a feeling that my husband would be mad about it and that he wanted his grandma to be there, so I called his grandma and insisted on him picking her up the morning of and then driving her back after the party. I didn’t tell her that nobody wanted to pick her up or anything like that, we just set a time for my husband to drive down and get her next weekend and I told her he was happy to drive her (which he is). After that conversation, I guess his grandma called around to see if anyone living closer could give her a ride (all of the family members who didn’t want to).

Uh oh..

My MIL called me and basically was angry that I had gotten involved and said I should have gone through her when making arrangements. My husband says I did the right thing and he is happy that I took matters into my own hands to make sure that she is there, but I’m wondering if I overstepped because it’s not my family.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user weighed in.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

It sounds like she was only trying to help…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.