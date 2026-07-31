A Customer Tried to Buy Lottery Tickets With a $100 Bill — The Cashier Didn’t Have Enough Change to Take It

Imagine trying to buy something with a hundred dollar bill, but the cashier tells you that you can’t pay with that bill since they don’t have enough money in their register. What would you do?

In this story, one retail worker tries to explain this situation to a customer, but the customer just doesn’t get it. I don’t know if he thinks the employee is lying to him or if he’s just not that bright, but it takes him quite awhile to stop trying to pay with the hundred dollar bill.

I can only imagine how frustrating this was for the worker.

Keep reading for the whole story.

It’s *still* a hundred dollar bill, and I *still* can’t take that! Here’s my nomination for dimmest bulb in the chandelier of customers: Gonzo – who as of yesterday, has me convinced that he has zero idea as to how money actually works. I’ve been suspecting this for a long time, because Gonzo is the kind of guy who, upon getting paid, will spend a huge chunk of it on lottery. Gonzo is the kind of guy who will take over the check-out counter with buying scratcher after scratcher, and scratches them right there at the register. He has no concept that other people want to pay for their stuff too, and he would hold up the line for 20 min. if you let him… but I don’t let him. Gonzo is that kind of customer, that you have to treat like a naughty child, and tell him: No, it’s other people’s turn now!

Let’s see what happened yesterday.

So… yesterday I came into the gas station on mid-shift; starting at 2pm, and Gonzo was already there. He wasn’t in line, but on the phone, off to the side. Shift change went as per usual, with my quick count of the minimum balance drawer, and with that happy crap, my work day began. Within minutes, Gonzo was at my counter asking for cigarettes, which he paid for by card- all well and good. Next: he requested his first Lotto tickets of the day, which came to: $24-.

Uh-oh!

He presented me with a crisp hundred dollar bill. Whereupon, He was informed that I couldn’t take that; I didn’t have enough change; I’d just opened and he’d just SEEN me do it. Synapses were almost firing, when he asked the lady behind him for change, but she also didn’t have it. So, here’s where it gets stupid:

Let’s try that again.

Gonzo gets out of line since he can’t pay, and the lady behind him pays for her stuff by card. There was no one else behind her so, he steps up and asks for the SAME tickets as before, brandishing the SAME $100- bill. I don’t have the change! He’s informed kurtly, again. ‘Okay-okay’ Gonzo says, wanders around the store a bit, then comes back and says he wants $20- worth of gas.

But we still have the same problem.

Before I do anything, I must insist, “Show me the money!” …and he pulls out the hundred dollar bill. Raising my voice for that rare kind of cooky customer, who’s just not getting it otherwise; “I. CAN’T. TAKE. THAT. BILL!!! If you show it to me again, I’m kicking you out!” Fortunately, Gonzo left on his own.

At least he left. It took him long enough to understand though.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another retail worker shares a similar situation.

This would’ve been even worse!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

Seriously! This is the right idea!

Another person knows how to upsell.

Upselling the customer would’ve solved the problem. He should’ve tried that. But the customer sounds rather annoying for multiple reasons, so maybe it’s just as well that he left.

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