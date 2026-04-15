April 15, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Woman Got Creeped Out When She Checked Her Boyfriend’s YouTube History

by Matthew Gilligan

woman laughing on camera

TikTok/@slimshaely

Snooping is never a good thing, but it’s a fact that you can learn A LOT about a person by looking at their YouTube search history.

A young woman named Shaely did just that and she found out that her boyfriend is not the kind of guy that she should be spending time with.

woman laughing on camera

TikTok/@slimshaely

Shaely laughed in the video after she looked at her boyfriend’s YouTube history.

She said, “What is this?!?!”

Shaely added, “I gotta get out of here guys, I’m in danger.”

One of the videos in his search history was called “Put Her To Work.”

The TikTokker told viewers, “The worst part is that most of these, he’s not watching all the way through. He watched this one beginning to end.”

woman looking at youtube

TikTok/@slimshaely

Another video was called “Women Want To Care For You.”

In the video’s text overlay, Shaely wrote, “When I went through my boyfriend’s YouTube history and he was watching videos on how to manipulate and control women 24/7.”

The caption reads, “I’m actually praying for his next girlfriend.”

woman laughing on camera

TikTok/@slimshaely

Here’s the video.

@slimshaely

i am actually praying for his next gf lmao

♬ Lucifer’s Waltz – Secession Studios

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.31.07 PM A Woman Got Creeped Out When She Checked Her Boyfriends YouTube History

Another individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.31.23 PM A Woman Got Creeped Out When She Checked Her Boyfriends YouTube History

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 06 at 1.31.35 PM A Woman Got Creeped Out When She Checked Her Boyfriends YouTube History

She’s about to leave this guy in the dust!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

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