April 20, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Woman Got Pup Cups For All The Dogs In A Shelter

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs getting pup cups

TikTok/@juliesaraceno2

Now, this is a good use of someone’s free time!

A woman named Julie decided to show some shelter dogs some love, so she went to a Dutch Bros. Coffee shop and asked for a few pup cups to pass out…

But she was in for a surprise.

woman in a car

TikTok/@juliesaraceno2

Julie sat in her car in a drive-thru.

The text overlay reads, “POV: You stopped to get coffee on the way to the animal shelter, asked for a few pup cups, and they surprised you with enough for the whole shelter.”

The Dutch Bros. worker gave Julie a sleeve of paper cups, treats, and a can of whipped cream.

dog eating a pup cup

TikTok/@juliesaraceno2

Julie then walked into the Benton Franklin Humane Society in Kennewick, Washington.

She made up pup cups and gave them to all the dogs waiting to be adopted.

And all the pooches loved their sweet treats!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Thanks to Dutch Bros. for reminding me there are good people in the world.”

dog eating a pup cup

TikTok/@juliesaraceno2

Take a look at the video.

@juliesaraceno2

♬ The Winner Is… – DeVotchKa Version – DeVotchKa

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.04.37 PM A Woman Got Pup Cups For All The Dogs In A Shelter

Another TikTokker made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.04.47 PM A Woman Got Pup Cups For All The Dogs In A Shelter

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 12.05.06 PM A Woman Got Pup Cups For All The Dogs In A Shelter

We need more of these kinds of stories these days!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter