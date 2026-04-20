A Woman Got Pup Cups For All The Dogs In A Shelter

Now, this is a good use of someone’s free time!

A woman named Julie decided to show some shelter dogs some love, so she went to a Dutch Bros. Coffee shop and asked for a few pup cups to pass out…

But she was in for a surprise.

Julie sat in her car in a drive-thru.

The text overlay reads, “POV: You stopped to get coffee on the way to the animal shelter, asked for a few pup cups, and they surprised you with enough for the whole shelter.”

The Dutch Bros. worker gave Julie a sleeve of paper cups, treats, and a can of whipped cream.

Julie then walked into the Benton Franklin Humane Society in Kennewick, Washington.

She made up pup cups and gave them to all the dogs waiting to be adopted.

And all the pooches loved their sweet treats!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Thanks to Dutch Bros. for reminding me there are good people in the world.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker made a good point.

And this viewer chimed in.

We need more of these kinds of stories these days!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.