A Woman’s Friend Agreed To Be Her Bridesmaid, And Then Canceled On Her The Week Of The Wedding

When the going gets tough, you find out who your real friends are.

A woman talked about why she decided to cut off contact with an old friend because they royally screwed her over right before her wedding.

Read on and get all the details below.

Haven’t talked to my high school friend since my wedding. “My friend from high school was supposed to be in my wedding. I didn’t want to have a lot of bridesmaids, so I only asked one friend. The others were my husband’s two sisters and my sister, so four total. My other friends had parts in the wedding like singing and reciting a poem, etc. I chose this friend because we had been close in high school. I had gone on vacation with her family several times. I thought we were close. Apparently, I thought wrong.

Doh!

The week of the wedding she emailed to say that she couldn’t make it to my wedding, but would pay for the dress (as my wedding gift!) and let my other friend (from college who replaced her) have it. Only when I went to the dress shop, I found out she HADN’T paid for the dress. I called and emailed several time to verify if she paid for it, because they didn’t have any receipt of it. She never responded and never reached out after the wedding, except to say she was changing her email a couple of months later via a generic email to her contacts to reach out to her there. My email has remained the same.

This friendship is over!

I saw her at our high reunion about 15 years ago, but only did the courtesy “Hi, how are you”. Honestly, I tried to avoid her and was successful until the end when she found me, hugged me, and said she wished we had more time to catch up. She never did try to “catch up”. Moral of the story. People do bad stuff. Say bye. Move on. Write “shaming” stories about them on Reddit. LOL.”

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Sometimes, it’s best to go separate ways with people…

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