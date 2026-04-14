A Woman’s In-Laws Got Everyone But Her Gifts On A Trip, So She’s Going To Do The Same Thing For Them On An Upcoming Trip

Resentment runs deep with a lot of folks out there when it comes to their in-laws.

And hey, let’s be honest, those relationships can be pretty tough to navigate!

A woman talked about why she’s playing hardball with her in-laws after they didn’t get her a present on a trip.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to get the in-laws souvenirs? “My (42f) partner’s (42m) family went on some big trips over the Christmas holidays. His sister went all around Europe with her new fiancé and his parents and another sister went on a two week cruise around the Caribbean. Before they left I hosted them at my house for a lot of dinners and outings. Then when they returned we all met at the sisters house that went to Europe. Their holidays pretty much started and ended around the same time. So we went there for breakfast and they start pulling out gifts for everyone. My partner and I have an 18 year old son, they put some things on the table and say it’s for him, then gifts for me partner and then gifts for everyone else.

But she was left out…

And not one thing for me from anyone. It hurt but whatever. My MIL then made a comment saying “Next time you visit I’ll get you something” because she must have noticed I was empty handed. I just ignored her and we left soon after.

Now it’s her turn…

Now I’m going to China next week with my dad and I made a joke to my partner how I will saving money by not be getting his family any souvenirs and he said I was being petty. I refused to give in and he said I should just get them something because they probably didn’t even notice that they left me out. But honestly I want to invite them over just to show them the cool souvenirs I got for my family only. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

She’s gonna see if these folks can take their own medicine!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.