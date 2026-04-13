A Worker In A Chinese Restaurant Had To Deal With A Customer Who Was Impossible To Please

If you work in customer service, the fact is that sometimes, you’re gonna have to deal with some folks who are simply angry at the world.

In today’s story, a restaurant worker described what happened when a woman went out of her way to be as annoying as possible.

Check out what went down!

A very demanding Karen at the Chinese takeaway shop I work at. “I work in a Chinese/Vietnamese takeaway shop. The other day, a woman came in and I was kind of shocked at how much she expected from us. We have a hot display case with meats and rice, and after about 2 pm every day we pack it up in a few takeaway containers and mark it down. So by 6:30 when this Karen came in, these meals are admittedly not very fresh, just kept warm, but that’s why they are discounted you know? Well this was the conversation: Karen: last time i bought on of these, I went home and the rice was no good!

Well…

Me: so sorry to hear that. I agree that they aren’t as fresh as they were at lunch, that’s why they are marked down. Karen: well I want to buy this marked down meal, but you need to make sure the rice is fresh! Me: I’m sorry, but I can’t do that. If you’d like, you can order fresh food from the kitchen. Karen: but I want this one! You just need to make sure it’s fresh. Me: like I said, I can’t guarantee ultimate freshness because it is left over from lunch time. You also do not have to buy it. Karen: fine, I’ll buy it! But if I get home and it’s not fresh then I’m never coming back!

Whatever you say…

Me: ok sure thing. Kinda crazy, LOL. Here’s another conversation: Karen: I’d like the laksa noodle soup but you need to make sure there’s enough soup because last time there wasn’t enough. My colleague: Oh so would you like less noodles or toppings to make it more balanced out? Karen: no! Don’t take anything out, just add more soup! My colleague: sure we can do that. We just made like normal, because we always fill our dishes to the brim so we couldn’t add more soup even if we wanted to.

Some people just want to complain about everything.

She also seemed annoyed that myself and my colleague weren’t Chinese because she asked in a really judging way if we cooked. We said we just serve and make bahn mis. She seemed somewhat satisfied when she found out we didn’t cook the food. She kept asking about lots of menu items in a really rude and judging way and she said, “I’m just making sure that things are being made properly because I’m Asian and I know how to cook.” I’m thinking, congrats? She also seemed happier after I mentioned that my boss and the chef were Chinese. But like, if you can cook so well then why are you coming here and disliking everything. We are a little Chinese take out place that is nowhere near authentic anyway.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader shared their thoughts.

And another person nailed it.

Some customers just want to complain…about everything!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.