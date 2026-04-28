An American Mom Living In Italy Compared Kids’ School Lunches Between The Two Countries

You learn a lot about the world when you live in a different country for a while, and you certainly notice the difference between places if you have children.

An American mom named Clara who lives in Bologna, Italy with her family, which includes two small kids, talked to TikTok viewers about how Italian school lunches for kids compare to the ones she was used to in the United States.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Italian school lunch vs. American school lunch.”

Clara told viewers,”What my kids are eating in Italian public school this week. First of all, these kids get a full hour every day to enjoy their lunch. I love that for them.”

She continued, “Another big difference is, every child at the school enjoys the public provided lunch. No one brings lunch from home unless there’s a very legitimate medical reason. The kids also get several courses every day.”

Clara then said, “On Monday, for the first course, they’re having rice with tomato sauce. This comes with organic carrots, organic onions, and of course, organic parmagiano reggiano cheese. That’s pretty much offered with every dish.”

She explained, “The second course they’re having halibut with lemon and bread crumbs and parsley. On the side, they’re having some organic fennel. For the fruit, they’re having an apple.”

Clara went on to talk more about the menu for her kids.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Here’s what my kids are eating in Italian public school this week. Thought it would be interesting to share the full menu with those who would be interested. No surprise there’s lots of pasta, but also some amazing meat dishes, vegetable dishes, and delicious snacks. My daughters eat very well every day and for that I am grateful.”

She added, “Also, kids here get a full hour to eat every day and multiple courses. Lunch is seen as a moment to take a pause, relax and enjoy your food rather than something to rush through.”

Check out the video.

@clarahogan Italian public school lunch vs American public school lunch 🇮🇹🇺🇸 Here’s what my kids are eating in Italian public school this week. Thought it would be interesting to share the full menu with those who would be interested. No surprise there’s lots of pasta, but also some amazing meat dishes, vegetable dishes, and delicious snacks. My daughters eat very well every day and for that I am grateful. Also, kids here get a full hour to eat every day and multiple courses. Lunch is seen as a moment to take a pause, relax and enjoy your food rather than something to rush through. #schoollunch#parenting#feedingkids#lifeinitaly#nutritiontok ♬ original sound – clarainitaly🇮🇹

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another viewer had a lot to say.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

They do school lunches a bit differently over in Italy!

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