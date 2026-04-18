An IT Worker Randomly Stumbled Upon A Problem With Their CEO’s Computer Setup, And Fixed It Pronto

Well, dumb luck falls out of nowhere and smacks most of us in the head at one point or another in life.

And all we can do is take it as it comes and roll with the punches!

An IT worker wrote the story below and explained how they stumbled on an issue with their boss’s computer and decided to take care of business.

Check out what happened.

Maybe they liked it like that? “Many moons ago myself and a colleague were tasked with setting up remote access to a remote terminal server for a customer. We were in their office late in the day, they had all clocked off so we were free to go from machine to machine and set things up. It was all going well, a relaxed end of week. Moving on from the general office space to the executives’ offices it was business as usual. Just keeping ourselves entertained with the usual chatter. Logged into the CEO’s machine (these were the days when people just gave you their passwords to login), went to move the mouse over to the primary monitor on the left and… *bump*.

Hmmm…

Oh that’s weird the monitors are setup the wrong way around. Me and my colleague were shocked, someone had been using the computer like this? How long had it been? And why haven’t they mentioned it to anyone? Easy fix nonetheless, so we went ahead and fixed that up while logged in, setup remote access and continued around the office. But that got us thinking, had we just gone and solved an long term issue on their machine, something they didn’t even know could be fixed? Or would they come in Monday morning and be cursing IT because they’ve changed it and they had it set the way they liked it? Never heard any feedback on the matter, we’ll never know.”

Folks shared their thoughts on Reddit.

This reader spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

That’s what we like to call a “happy accident.”

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.