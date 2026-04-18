April 18, 2026 at 4:55 am

An Owner Finally Found Out Why One Of Her Dogs Is Always Tucked In Under A Blanket

by Matthew Gilligan

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@samarahsboscostix

Brotherly love isn’t only for humans, my friends!

A woman named Samarah showed TikTok viewers the heartwarming interaction that took place between her two dogs.

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@samarahsboscostix

The video’s text overlay reads, “I was wondering how my dog got covered up at night.”

The two dogs were on a couch and one held a blanket in its mouth while the other pooch snuggled in underneath it.

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@samarahsboscostix

How cute!

The video’s caption reads, “Such a good brother.”

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@samarahsboscostix

Check out the video.

@samarahsboscostix

Such a good brother🥺#dogsoftiktok #cute #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage #y

♬ Satellites 2 mar – .

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.06.10 PM An Owner Finally Found Out Why One Of Her Dogs Is Always Tucked In Under A Blanket

Another TikTok user made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.06.32 PM An Owner Finally Found Out Why One Of Her Dogs Is Always Tucked In Under A Blanket

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.06.45 PM An Owner Finally Found Out Why One Of Her Dogs Is Always Tucked In Under A Blanket

This is the wholesome content we all needed to see today!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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