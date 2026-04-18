An Owner Finally Found Out Why One Of Her Dogs Is Always Tucked In Under A Blanket

Brotherly love isn’t only for humans, my friends!

A woman named Samarah showed TikTok viewers the heartwarming interaction that took place between her two dogs.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I was wondering how my dog got covered up at night.”

The two dogs were on a couch and one held a blanket in its mouth while the other pooch snuggled in underneath it.

How cute!

The video’s caption reads, “Such a good brother.”

Check out the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user made a good point.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This is the wholesome content we all needed to see today!

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