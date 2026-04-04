April 4, 2026 at 6:55 am

An Owner Showed Off Her Unusual Cat That’s a Mix Of Maine Caine And Bengal

by Matthew Gilligan

cat with its owner

TikTok/@nevloongbottom

I’m pretty sure you’ve never seen a cat like this one before!

A TikTokker posted a video of their cat, Neville, and this fella definitely has a distinctive look.

cat with its owner

TikTok/@nevloongbottom

Neville is quite the looker.

What a beautiful cat!

cat with its owner

TikTok/@nevloongbottom

The video’s text overlay reads, “Neville is a very special kitten. He’s one of three from an accidental litter between a Maine Coon and a Bengal. ”

The text continued, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome him into our little family.”

cat with its owner

TikTok/@nevloongbottom

Here’s the video.

@nevloongbottom

Part 2 – Abit of background #kitten #catlover #kittensoftiktok #mainecoon #bengal

♬ UP – DIMAS RANGGA ANANDITA

And here’s a video of Neville playing with his owner!

@nevloongbottom

He does this with soft paws🥺🥰 #kitten #mainecoon #bengal #kittensoftiktok #catlover

♬ original sound – highschool simulator

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.48.40 PM An Owner Showed Off Her Unusual Cat Thats a Mix Of Maine Caine And Bengal

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.48.54 PM An Owner Showed Off Her Unusual Cat Thats a Mix Of Maine Caine And Bengal

And this TikTok user shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.49.05 PM An Owner Showed Off Her Unusual Cat Thats a Mix Of Maine Caine And Bengal

Now, this is a unique-looking cat!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter