An Owner Showed Off Her Unusual Cat That’s a Mix Of Maine Caine And Bengal
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m pretty sure you’ve never seen a cat like this one before!
A TikTokker posted a video of their cat, Neville, and this fella definitely has a distinctive look.
Neville is quite the looker.
What a beautiful cat!
The video’s text overlay reads, “Neville is a very special kitten. He’s one of three from an accidental litter between a Maine Coon and a Bengal. ”
The text continued, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome him into our little family.”
Here’s the video.
@nevloongbottom
Part 2 – Abit of background #kitten #catlover #kittensoftiktok #mainecoon #bengal
And here’s a video of Neville playing with his owner!
@nevloongbottom
He does this with soft paws🥺🥰 #kitten #mainecoon #bengal #kittensoftiktok #catlover
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This person chimed in.
Another viewer spoke up.
And this TikTok user shared a photo.
Now, this is a unique-looking cat!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.
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