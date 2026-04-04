An Owner Showed Off Her Unusual Cat That’s a Mix Of Maine Caine And Bengal

I’m pretty sure you’ve never seen a cat like this one before!

A TikTokker posted a video of their cat, Neville, and this fella definitely has a distinctive look.

Neville is quite the looker.

What a beautiful cat!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Neville is a very special kitten. He’s one of three from an accidental litter between a Maine Coon and a Bengal. ”

The text continued, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome him into our little family.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s a video of Neville playing with his owner!

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared a photo.

Now, this is a unique-looking cat!

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