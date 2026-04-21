An Owner Used Sign Language To Tell Her Deaf Dog That Her Dad Was Home

Did you know that dogs can learn sign language?

Most folks aren’t aware of this fact, but it’s true!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how she uses sign language to interact with her deaf dog, Myla.

In the video, a woman sat on a couch and used sign language to tell Myla that her dad was home.

Myla got excited and went by the front door.

The pooch’s dad then came in the door and Myla greeted him.

And her wagging tail proved how excited she was!

The video’s caption reads, “Here we have her mom telling her dad is home in sign language.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this TikTokker shared a story.

What a sweet interaction!

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