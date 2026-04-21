April 21, 2026 at 4:47 am

An Owner Used Sign Language To Tell Her Deaf Dog That Her Dad Was Home

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her dog

TikTok/@mylathefrisbeedog

Did you know that dogs can learn sign language?

Most folks aren’t aware of this fact, but it’s true!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how she uses sign language to interact with her deaf dog, Myla.

woman with her dog

TikTok/@mylathefrisbeedog

In the video, a woman sat on a couch and used sign language to tell Myla that her dad was home.

Myla got excited and went by the front door.

dog waiting by a door

TikTok/@mylathefrisbeedog

The pooch’s dad then came in the door and Myla greeted him.

And her wagging tail proved how excited she was!

The video’s caption reads, “Here we have her mom telling her dad is home in sign language.”

dog greeting her owner

TikTok/@mylathefrisbeedog

Check out the video.

@mylathefrisbeedog

Myla the deaf blue heeler mix. Here we have her mom telling her dad is home in sign language. #repost #deafdog #signlanguage #deafblueheeler

♬ original sound – Mylathefrisbeedog

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.20.38 PM An Owner Used Sign Language To Tell Her Deaf Dog That Her Dad Was Home

Another viewer was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.20.58 PM An Owner Used Sign Language To Tell Her Deaf Dog That Her Dad Was Home

And this TikTokker shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.21.13 PM An Owner Used Sign Language To Tell Her Deaf Dog That Her Dad Was Home

What a sweet interaction!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

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