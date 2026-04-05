Apartment Tenant’s Repair Requests Were Ignored By The Maintenance Man For Months, So After Learning A Garage Breaker Forced A Late Night Response, He Kept Tripping The Breaker At 3 AM

There are few things more annoying than being ignored.

Imagine your apartment maintenance requests were ignored for months, while your neighbor’s problems were fixed right away. How would you handle the situation? Would you keep filing complaints and hope someone listens? Or would you find another way to get your message across?

In the following story, one tenant finds himself in this scenario. Here’s what happened.

Made sure the lazy maintenance guy didn’t get sleep I used to live in an apartment complex that was fairly cheap, but I was young, and it’s what I could afford. I had a roommate who was a good guy and in a similar spot. We had several issues with the place, like the garbage disposal broke, terrible water pressure in the shower, and a few other things. I turned the problems in over and over. The maintenance guy ignored me but fixed the problems of the two good-looking women across the hall. When I asked about my issues after over two months, he made up a bunch of crap.

It all started when he accidentally tripped a breaker.

He lived on-site and had to handle emergencies. I worked nights, and I paid extra for a garage. I was working on my car with the radio on when I switched on my rolling air compressor. It tripped the breaker, and all the outside lights went off. I locked up and went back to my apartment. I just happened to be looking out the window when I saw the maintenance guy with his keys. He unlocked a closet at the end of the garage and flipped the breaker inside. The lights came on.

He continued tripping the breaker for months.

Hmmmm…I guess all of the outside lights in the front of the building are an emergency that he has to get out of bed for. I worked nights and kept those hours when I was off. I would go to the garage at random times when I was off work and turn on my compressor at night to knock the power out, and he’d have to get out of bed and flip the breaker. This would be at 3 or 4 am. My stuff never did get fixed, but I interrupted his sleep for months before I moved. My roommate thought it was hilarious, and he would turn on the compressor sometimes, too.

Hilarious! It sounds like the maintenance man deserved it!

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about the guy’s behavior.

A missed opportunity indeed.

Here’s approval from a former maintenance person.

As this reader points out, the guy made the rules himself.

According to this person, the things he needed fixed were easy.

He did what he had to do.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.