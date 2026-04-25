Boy Was Harassed By A Cruel Neighbor For Picking Up An Apple On A Public Sidewalk, So He Waited For Her To Leave Town And Flooded Her Entire Basement While She Was Away

Most kids who get bullied by a neighborhood adult just try to avoid them, but this clever boy waited for the right moment to enact his revenge.

In this story, one boy was repeatedly targeted by a cruel neighbor who once tried to get the police involved over him picking up an apple from the sidewalk.

So when she left town, the boy decided to give her basement a little makeover.

Keep reading for the full story.

Grandfather floods neighbors house When my grandfather was a kid, he lived close to a woman — let’s call her Susan — who would discipline random kids if they did something she disapproved of, like stepping on her lawn.

Unlucky for them, Susan seemed to concentrate most of her animosity toward their family.

She had a particular hatred toward my grandfather, who was always out and about having fun. She thought he lacked a sense of authority, even though the only interaction she had with him was seeing him walk past her house.

One day, Susan was particularly rough with him.

One day she grabbed my grandfather and dragged him to his house, trying to get him in trouble for picking up an apple he found on the sidewalk in front of her house — not even her property. Apparently she also tried to get the law involved at one point over this.

But the boy’s mother wasn’t going to stand for this.

My grandfather’s mom didn’t give it a second thought and just shut the door in the lady’s face. A few weeks after that, the woman went on a trip and was going to be away for several weeks.

That’s when the boy decided he would start fighting back.

My grandfather decided to run a hose into her basement window and leave the water running. By the time she got back, there were 8 or more feet of water in her basement — ruining almost all of her belongings.

As a matter of fact, it damaged the entire house.

Not to mention the $4,000+ in foundation damage it did to the house. My grandpa tells that story a lot, and I always think it’s funny when he does. The end.

This is a pretty devious plan, but it sounds like Susan deserved it!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter has a new favorite person!

This user pokes fun at a typo.

Susan really was the worst kind of neighbor.

The scale of this scheme really was impressive for such a small child.

In the end, this cruel neighbor deserved everything that came her way!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.