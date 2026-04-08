Call Center Employee Asked Caller To Provide His Full Account Number Before Transferring To A Supervisor, But The Caller Refused To Verify His Identity And Threatened To Get Her Fired

Sometimes, you encounter a customer who thinks speaking to a supervisor will get them around basic security.

So, what would you do if a caller accused you of having an attitude just for asking to verify their account? Would you change your tone and try harder? Or would you be stubborn and help create a standoff?

In the following story, one call center employee finds herself in this predicament and decides to take the hard road. Here’s what happened.

Customer said he was going to get me fired for asking to get his account number Call comes in Me: “Mbimv here. Can I get your name?” Customer: “John Smith. I have this charge on my account, and I think it’s fraudulent. My account ends in 123.”

Immediately, he thought she had an attitude.

M: “Sir, I’ll need the whole account number.”

C: “What is it with the attitude?” M: “What attitude? I need the account number since you were transferred in from another department.” C: “You women always give men attitudes and then say you aren’t.”

At this point, he started asking for a supervisor.

I am not gonna let a man talk down to me, so this is how the conversation goes.

M: “Sir, I do need your account number in order to assist you.” I can look it up in other ways, but I’m purposely gonna ask for the account number now. C: “I’m not gonna give it to you. Can I speak to your supervisor?”

All she needed was to verify who she was speaking with.

M: “Yes, I’ll get them after I verify who I am speaking with.”

C: “No, I want them now.” M: “Account number, then I will.” C: “I can do this all day, so give me your supervisor.”

Then, he threatened to get her fired.

M: “I get paid by the hour, so I can as well. Can I get your account number?”

C: “No. I will get you fired for not giving me one.” M: “You can’t get me fired for getting your account number.” C: “Well, I’ll see about that. Now your supervisor.”

Finally, she was able to disconnect.

M: “Account number?” We go back and forth, then he decides to stop talking, so I have to go through the appropriate procedure. He responds with I’m waiting for your supervisor so I continue, and he stops talking after a minute, so I disconnect. It’s been 2 hours, and no one has said anything to me. If they do, I’ll be told I could have de-escalated better and to get them to a supervisor faster.

Yikes! It seems like they both could’ve handled it better.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about all this.

According to this comment, both of them are wrong.

Here’s someone who’s been in the same situation.

For this person, it’s all about kindness.

This reader sends them right to a supervisor.

That was totally unprofessional.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.