Call Center Supervisor Asked Loud Agent To Lower Her Voice, But After She Refused Orders And Insulted Coworkers, She Was Fired

It’s always funny when someone brings consequences on themselves and then tries to blame others.

So, what would you do if an agent on your team blamed you for getting them fired, even though they actually did it to themselves? Would you apologize to her? Or would you ignore her because she asked for it?

In the following story, a call center supervisor finds herself in this situation and decides on the latter. Here’s what happened.

You got me fired A = Agent causing problems, R = Agent that bought issue to my attention I knew A had a tendency to be loud, as we had worked on another team together. I was her supervisor then, and I am now. On this team, due to its size, I don’t sit near A, so I wasn’t aware of how loud she was being today.

An agent complained that A was too loud.

R came up to me and asked if I could talk to A because she was starting to distract agents around her. While R was the one who spoke to me, it was clear that a few other agents felt the same. So, I went to A and asked her to be mindful of her volume as others were trying to work and were having a hard time. She wasn’t happy and at first, refused. After I walked away, I was told she started calling agents names. I didn’t tell her who spoke to me, so the insults weren’t directed at any one person, but at the agents in the general vicinity.

As it turns out, the woman got fired.

While I am a supervisor, I don’t do corrective actions. My supervisor does that, but she hadn’t come in yet. When she got in, she talked to me about the incident because A had messaged her. I told her my side of the story, then went home since my shift was over. Not even an hour later, my supervisor messages me asking for an incident report. Shortly after, A messages me, blaming me for getting her fired. Like, no. If you’re getting fired, it’s because: You refused orders from a superior, started insulting other agents, and started problems with my supervisor, because when I left, you were just gonna get a write-up.

Wow! That woman must’ve been having a bad day or something.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about it.

This person goes in on cubicles.

Here’s someone who encountered something similar.

According to this comment, she might’ve dealt with something similar.

For this person, there’s an A at her office, too.

Sounds like she needed to go.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.