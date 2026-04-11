Clumsy Employee Has Multiple Really Dangerous Accidents At Work, So His Manager Ultimately Fires Him After His Second Trip To The Hospital

Imagine working at a DIY store, but you’re really clumsy. If you had an accident at work that was so bad you barely survived, would you want to go back to that job, or would you be relieved if you were fired?

In this story, one guy shares how he had to go to the hospital multiple times, and in the end, he became a legend.

Check out the full story.

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear orange orange aprons This is the saga of why I don’t work at B&Q anymore, for those who don’t know B&Q is a large DIY chain similar to home depot. When I was 18 my brother got me a job at B&Q……big mistake for him as I’m the first to admit I’m extremely clumsy and know nothing about DIY.

He shares some details about his job!

I was put on the timber department and My first couple of years was pretty uneventful. I had a chilled department manager that was ok with my clumsy mistakes and laughed most of the time about it. This all changed when I was moved to the décor department. My new manager (who we will call Janet) was well known for ruling her department like a dictator, she’s 5ft tall and just as wide, with short bleach blonde spikey hair and a men are useless and inferior attitude. She instantly hated me for (A) being a man and (B) being the baby brother of higher management. She would regularly issue petty written warnings for paint not being faced to her high standards, having tattoos and stretched ears, ect.

This is where it gets bad!

One afternoon (COD black ops 1 release day) I came into work feeling rough and really warm. I went to my department and got on with my work, after an hour I was sweating bullets and shaking.

I walk into the staff room to get some water and sit on the couch, I must have passed out cause an hour later I wake up dizzy and hallucinating. I stumble to the shop floor to find Janet to get me an ambulance, when I get to décor I can only find her deputy manager (who we will call Karen and also a total jerk and very close friends with Janet)

Karen didn’t believe that he was actually sick.

Me- panicking “Karen I need an ambulance, I think I’m dying” Karen- “your not going home to play that stupid game”(she overhead me taking about COD the day before and knew it was out today) Me- “what the hell!, are you kidding me!, where’s Janet?” Karen- “she’s in a regional managers meeting and I will be making sure she fires you when she gets out, no one talks to me like that!” ( This “talk” was getting loud and lots of staff and customers were now looking at us)

Things were getting out of control!

Me- “you can go hurt yourself for all I care. hey!, Ask Janet to give you a hand with that, I’m sure she would love to help you” I now slowly stumble towards the management offices, my side and chest feels like it’s ripping open and the hallucinations are getting worse and I can now hear voices. I get to the management stairs and start walking up them for what feels like an eternity.

He made quite an entrance!

When I finally get to the top of three flights of stairs, I catch my breath and burst into the meeting room full of unsuspecting mangers and scream, “you jerks won’t get me an ambulance and I’m dying!” I must have passed out again cause I wake up to my brother trying to get me into his car. He speeds me to A&E and checks me in and puts me next to a sweet old lady in the waiting room and tells her my name so she could show nurses where I was when they call me, (my brother had to go out of town for an important meeting and didn’t have the time to wait,) When they finally call my name, the old lady tired to tell me to go see the doctor.

He had no idea what was happening to him!

But due to the hallucinations I think she’s saying your going to die and there coming to take you to hell pointing at the nurses. I think they are demons and start begging her to not let them take me to hell. I get so worked up that I black out again. I wake up in a hospital bed in recovery with a bandage around my stomach, the doctor tells me I had burst appendix and had blood poisoning causing me to hallucinate.

He knew it wouldn’t be good when he got back to work.

I was off work for a couple of months recovering and was told from close work friends that Janet and Karen was going to get me fired when I returned from sick leave. The day I returned to work I was called to the office by Janet, I walked into the office and Janet says ”I’m doing you a disciplinary for what you said about me, how you spoke to Karen and the management team meeting you ruined”.

(I had witness statements from work friends saying I was begging for an ambulance and was refused one by karen) I pull out the statements and say no, I’m going to HR to report you for this unfair disciplinary and reporting Karen for almost letting me die.

Finally, some good news!

I go to HR and they see things my way and I ask for formal written apologies from Janet and Karen for the emotional distress they have put me through. HR approve my request saying it’s reasonable and probably fearing if they refuse it I would seek legal advice. The next day HR hand me both the apology letters and I tape them to my locker door in the shared staff locker room like medals of honor, (My locker is three above Karen’s, no one ever told me to take them down) After being back about three months, it’s Easter Sunday.

Then he had another clumsy moment.

One of the few days we close the store and clean it top to bottom. It’s almost the end of the day and Janet tells me to put all the old paint in the dead stock area at the top of the 8m high racking. I get in the scissor lift and start going up, I miss judge the space and when I got to the top I hit the racking causing the full aisle of paint to crash down and send a rainbow tsunami of paint all over décor. I must have been in shock cause I just calmly lowered my self down, got out the lift, walked outside and had a cigarette without saying a word to anyone. When I came back in its pandemonium, staff rushing trying to clean the paint and save the stock.

But he didn’t get in trouble.

The store manager walks up to me, smiles and says go jet wash the scissor lift and go home.

I do as I’m told and return the next day. The next day nothing is mentioned about me causing the accident and most of the staff was happy to stay late cleaning up, as it was double pay for Easter work. We laughed about how it could only happen to me and chalk up management not saying anything as HR still fearing legal action from not calling for the ambulance.

All he wanted was a snack.

A few more months go by, I had just moved out on my own and got my first ever flat. I’m working the late shift, it was time for my last break of the night and I was starving. I decided to check out the vending machine in the staff room and when i got there I was met with a glorious sight……. Cheetos snack of the gods!. I put in £1 and to my horror the Cheetos fall wedged against the glass. I try to reason with the machine and put in another £1 sacrifice for it to drop both bags….. Nope both stuck against the glass.

I give it a little shake and nothing happened.

Now, he’s really hangry!

Filled with rage and hunger, I walk to the back wall, run and kick the machine full force. Every item falls out into the collection flap and lots of change is on the floor. I put all the money and snacks on the table with a sorry note, get my Cheetos then go outside for a cigarette. When I walk back inside Janet is screaming my name on the intercom to go to the office.

He did more damage than he realized.

I get to the office stair’s and water is running down them and down the walls, I walk in the office. Janet-“I’ve got you this time, your getting fired. You smashed the vending machine into the wall, burst a water pipe and snapped a live electrical cable. You could have killed the In store Plummer I sent in to fix your mess”. Me-“can you prove it was me” Janet-“you left a note! and yours is the last break tonight”

He knew he had to do something at this point…

(All out of excuses and not wanting to loose my flat, I thought of every sad thing in my life and burst into tears) Me-“I’m sorry Janet, it’s been so hard since I was sick and almost died. I don’t wanna loose my home and become homeless” (If this was filmed, I would have easily got an Oscar for best new actor that year) Janet-“I may have over reacted, I’ll put you on 12 month warning. One mistake and your gone” I sniffle and say a obviously put on god bless you Janet.

Walk out the office and do a little geeky dance in private.

Uh-oh!

This brings us to my last shift at B&Q, I was instructed by Janet to decorate a room display, I had just used a scissor lift to fit a light fitting and was using a stanley knife to cut the edges of the thick vinyl flooring. While cutting I could hear the gate alarm sound on the scissor lift and see a kid climb into it. I shout hey! Get out kid and it starts to move.

It gets really bad.

I quickly try to get up and stop him but fall over forcing the Stanley knife into and down my arm, I automatically use my hand to put pressure on the wound and when I let go to check it how bad it’s is, there’s a 10cm long open wound down my forearm and I can now see my bones, muscle tissue and blood is pouring out of me everywhere. I panic and quickly start running to the first aid room. A customer tries to stop me on the way saying she needs paint mixing I shout “mix your own paint”. When I get to the first aid room, I’ve lost a serious amount of blood. The shop floor and walls are covered in blood, The office keyboards and phones were covered from multiple instore first aiders trying to stop me bleeding out.

He barely survived.

I could feel myself getting colder as I lost more blood. Lucky for me this time an ambulance was called and it was not too far away from store. I was rushed to hospital and had to have emergency surgery.

They lost me a couple of times and had to resuscitate. Surgeon’s managed to repair my arm but was not sure how bad the damage was to my nerves and the function of my arm.

It didn’t look like he’d have his job much longer.

After almost 6 months of recovery, physiotherapy and learning to use my arm properly again. I was ready to go back to work. My brother had been keeping me up to date and said it’s highly likely I would be fired as Janet and the stock manager had covered them, occupational health had been called due to the store needing to be decontaminated and reports of staff being injured with non safety knifes. The stock manager had been writing off Stanley and locking knifes for staff to use for years and this was a healthy & safety infringement.

Janet and him removed all the knifes from the store the day after my accident and had some of the staff and first aiders do negative statements saying it was my own personal knife (it was not, it was marked stores own use) and that they felt traumatized from having to see my injuries.

He couldn’t even defend himself.

I was taken into the office shown pages of well written reports against me, the knife in a biohazard bag and CCTV footage of my accident and the clean up afterwards. Looking at myself almost dying hit me hard and I broke down and just refused to comment. They fired me for gross misconduct, being a danger to myself & work colleagues and for causing the store to close for biological deep cleaning. I just walked out and went home.

It was actually a relief.

All my work friends were gutted and voiced there opinion of unfair dismissal to management but I was happy to leave and not have to go back there.

Over time my arm has gotten back to normal and thanks to leaving B&Q I met my now wife working as a temp for Amazon. All that was 10 years ago and I now have a really good job in security with good pay (over double per year), I managed to take my wife Disney world Florida for our honeymoon (one of my dreams), and we have just got a mortgage and moved into our own home with our new cats called scar and gizmo.

It turns out, he’s a legend.

Me and my wife went to B&Q for decorating supplies and a lot of the team is still there. I was talking to all of them and the new décor manager walks up and asks who I am as the staff were excited to see me. I said my first name and he asks if I’m the guy who caused the paint tsunami, flooded the staff room and almost died twice in store. I say yes I am and laugh awkwardly. He says I’m a store legend and staff use me as an example for new starters on how to not work in a DIY store.

YIKES! It definitely sounds like he wasn’t cut out to work at a DIY store!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user knows this guy had pretty bad luck!

This user thinks this guy sounds like their son.

This user thinks this guy is a legend!

This user has the wildest thought!

This user wishes this guy would learn from his mistakes.

That was a really bad place for him to work!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.