Coffee Shop Worker Looks Forward To Seeing A Kind Daily Customer Who Always Asks How The Team How Their Families Are Doing, And Gives Them Gifts, Too

It’s remarkable how the simplest experiences can improve our day immeasurably. Especially if the joy is coming from one person and going to another.

Read on to see why this coffee shop worker is a big fan of this regular customer.

The sweetest man I have ever meet Every single morning, we have this older gentleman (probably in his 70s) who comes in for his usual: a cup of coffee and a soda. He’s honestly the sweetest human ever.

He’s kind to everyone always.

He takes the time to ask every employee how they’re doing, how their families are, how their kids are and he actually remembers the answers. When he sees me in the mornings, he always gives me the biggest, warmest hug and tells me how much it brightens his day to see me. This man has been close to making me cry.

The kindness is a much needed tonic for this worker.

He even buys little treats for the staff sometimes, just because. In a job where I have to deal with a lot of impatient or rude people, this man is such a bright spot. I honestly look forward to seeing him every day. Just wanted to share something a little wholesome.

Here is what folks are saying.

I’m glad I’ve never been cynical in that way.

I agree!

Sounds like they need each other.

Why? Does he sound like someone you know?

I’m sure he helps her decompress.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.