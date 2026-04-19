Construction On New Neighborhood Is Complete Except For One Street, But It’s Been That Way For Two Years, Leaving One Homeowner To Think The Builder Is Intentionally Stalling

Imagine buying a house in a new neighborhood that’s under construction. You would probably assume that construction would continue until the neighborhood was completely finished, but what would you do if the builder suddenly stopped construction with one street left to go and left it that way for two years?

That’s the situations the homeowners in this story find themselves in, and one homeowner has a theory about why this is happening.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighborhood construction has been “paused” for like 2 years. My neighborhood is new construction and is finished except for one street. This last street contains some type of utility building for the neighborhood (propane or water or something) and connects to a road that is finished with houses, but the builder has not bought that last street from the landowner, and when they went to settlement they got in an argument and both walked away. This was about 2 years ago.

OP thinks the builder is stalling on purpose.

Since then, the roads have been left unpaved, the gutters are still blocked off which has led to flooding, and the common areas have only been mowed a few times after we called the county. I think the builder is purposely hanging out in this loophole where the neighborhood is not officially finished so they don’t need to do any of the final work. Also, they are supposed to turn the neighborhood HOA over to the homeowners after 90% but this has not happened either. We all got our annual HOA bill this weekend and the neighbors are up in arms because we are paying for lawn care, etc but there is not much going on around the neighborhood. However some people are refusing to pay but others still are to avoid a lien on their homes.

How frustrating! It would be so annoying to live in a neighborhood where it seems like construction will never actually be finished.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person has a question.

Another person has a theory.

Here’s a suggestion to hire a lawyer.

Another person thinks a lawsuit is the best option.

They didn’t sign up for this!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.