Construction Worker Refuses To Work Overtime, But He’s Willing To Wait Around While The Coworker Who Drives Him To And From Work Does

Imagine commuting to work with a friend. If your friend was going to stay at work for an extra hour to work overtime, would you work overtime too, wait around, or find another way to get home?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he chooses to wait around. His boss wasn’t too happy about it!

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for saying No to overtime? Okay so I catch a lift with a co-worker (North Carolina if that matters) and we work in construction. Yesterday my boss asked me if I could stay an extra hour to help get an order out in time for tomorrow (today) otherwise It’d have to be delayed until Monday and that’d cost them quite a bit of money that they would rather not spend.

Here’s how the boss asked him to work overtime.

The conversation went roughly as follows B “Hi Eric, can you do overtime tonight to push this order out” Me “No I can’t” B “Oh, sorry you have plans?”

He was honest.

Me “No, I just don’t want to” B: “alrighty then” *Walks off* Towards the end of the shift, my friend carl who drives me to and from work tells me that he’s going to do an hour of overtime am I alright with that. I tell him that its no problem, and my boss overhears this and asks “so you are going to do the overtime tonight Eric?, since carl is doing it?”

He actually had other plans.

And I said “No, I’m going to go wait in the cafeteria for him, and I walked off and had a coffee and watched youtube videos for an hour whilst I waited for Carl. On the drive home Carl told me that he knows I didn’t want to do it, but our Boss is extremely annoyed with me and I’ll probably have to be spoken to on Friday I don’t think I’m a jerk because overtime is optional and I honestly would rather wait an hour than work at my place more than I need to, so AITA?

If I had to wait around at work for a coworker who was working overtime, I’d probably work overtime too, but I can see how waiting in the cafeteria watching videos could be more relaxing if you really hate your job.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this story.

This person thinks he made a bad decision.

Another person points out that refusing to work overtime might cost him his job.

This is true.

Everyone seems to agree that he should’ve worked overtime.

It was silly to just waste the time.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.