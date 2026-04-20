Coworker Claimed To Be Marrying The Love Of Her Life, But Everyone Who Attended The Wedding Knew The Marriage Was Doomed

Guests are invited to weddings to witness a celebration of love, though sometimes there are surprises.

Have you ever been to a wedding where the spouses-to-be were clearly a terrible match?

One person recently shared a cringeworthy story like this, and the vows made it that much worse. Here’s what went down.

Selfish groom’s vows tell it show his true colors.

A coworker who struggled with self-esteem finally got engaged to a guy whose vanity and ego more than made up for her lack of pride.

We met him and thought he was a real tool, but all she saw was finally getting married.

So we went to the wedding.

The vows were pretty telling.

The guy was some sort of business consultant, and his self-written vows were full of business jargon.

But what came through was that he fully intended to pursue his own plans and life, and to ‘fulfill his goals’ while she could come along…almost an afterthought.

And my poor coworker had mimicked his vows, except that hers talked about how she was going to help HIM fulfill his goals.

I guess hers weren’t important enough to mention.

It didn’t end well for the coworker.

My spouse and I looked at each other as this was going on, and both of us kind of teared up from anger and foreboding on her behalf.

We later learned that she was being used as a live-in babysitter for his bratty daughter whenever he didn’t want to deal with her on his visitation weekends.

He then decided…without any input from her…to move onto a boat and sail the seas because he couldn’t cope with life.

I lost track of her, but I do hope she poked a hold in that boat and left him.

Saying this woman deserves better is an understatement. Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit thought.

One person clocked exactly the kind of guy the groom is.

Another shared a similar story.

Some felt the situation was larger than life.

And others expressed good wishes for the bride.

Only one part of “for better or for worse” applies to these two.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.