Customer Arrives At The Grocery Store 15 Minutes Before Closing Time, But He Barges His Way Inside Even Though A Supervisor Standing At The Door Tells Him The Store Is Closed

Imagine rushing to the grocery store at night because you forgot to pick up a few essential items like milk and eggs. What would you do if you arrived at the store before closing time, but a supervisor standing at the door told you the store was closed? Would you push your way inside anyway, or would you turn around and leave?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he insists on shopping. Now, he’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for still walking in to shop at a grocery store during opening hours when the supervisor told me they were closed? To give some context, I went to superstore (a leading grocer in Canada) at 9:54pm. They’re posted as closing at 10pm. East side doors were locked so I go to the West side doors. A supervisor was gatekeeping there and was just letting someone out. I enter and the supervisor said “Sir, we are closed”

But it wasn’t quite closing time yet.

I told her its not 10pm yet. And she said they’re closing so the staff could go home early. I asked what time the store was closed. And she hesitated to tell me and simply repeated they wanted their staff to go home early.

He ignored her.

I just walk in anyways and I was shouted at that again, they were closed. They werent closing early due to a medical emergency or criminal activity. They just wanted to go home early. They never got security on me or followed me and I was only getting eggs, milk and juice which I forgot to do before dinner.

I mostly think that the supervisor is just being selfish and should adhere to posted opening times however a part of me thinks I should’ve respected what the supervisor said in that they were closed and I may have been technically trespassing. AITH?

It wasn’t quite closing time yet, but the supervisor clearly didn’t want him to enter the store. Was this customer wrong to ignore her and insist on shopping anyway?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

One person explains what closing time really means.

A retail worker weighs in.

Another person thinks he was acting entitled.

Everyone agrees that he shouldn’t have entered the store.

He should’ve just left.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.