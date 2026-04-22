Drunk Customer Drank Multiple Cans Of Beer In The Store Before Paying For Them, But Then He Accused The Cashier Of Overcharging Him And Stealing His Money

When you work as a cashier, you never know what you are going to have to deal with from the customers.

What would you do if you had a customer come in and drink several beers while at the store and then try to leave without paying for all of them?

That is what happened to the cashier in this story, and when he charged the customer for the consumed beers, the customer got up.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

He steals, you should fire him I’m working in a big supermarket chain as main cashier on Saturday. I got to stay all day long and work through the day. ( I got a one hour break)

Working with customers like this will always make for good stories.

Well well I got so many stories but for today I will tell the tale of the senile beer guy (=BG). As many of you maybe know, the main cashier is the one person who gets the most of the complaints because: cashiers are the last ones the customers meet, they are responsible for everything what goes wrong and of course, we know everything (cough cough).

Dealing with upset customers is a special skill.

That means I am very used of exhausting customers and I cant even tell anymore what would be normally annoying and what not but some customers are very special. For better understanding, in Austria supermarket chains tolerate customer’s who open products or eat/drink already something in the supermarket. I don’t know why. It was always a strange thing to me but many people do that.

It seems that this would cost the stores a lot of money.

Even if the policy says that its not allowed its extremely common and I once read that the managers tolerate that because they don’t want to offend anyone and normally the customers who do that can pay for their products. This one guy enters the supermarket sober, or not that drunk (how should I know). Then he takes a cart and as always goes straight to the beer section.

And they just let him do this?

There he will take a beer drink it and put the empty bottle into his cart. He will do that for 2 hours or 3. That means most of the time I deal with him he is drunk. The first problem we had with him was, that he threw the empty bottles away and took new ones which he puts into his cart.

So, the first time he tricked us but after we noticed this we told our warehouse guy (WG) to observe him and count the beers. This system works as long as he isn’t aggressive or anything the manger won’t throw him out because BG always pays for his beer.

As if you can trust him.

Now one day he came to me and told me that he had 4 beer. In his cart were 3. So as he came to me he greeted me, told me he once worked too in a supermarket and knows how hard it can be. He told me this so many times that I don’t even listen to it anymore. I took one beer, then I put 7 for seven beer into the computer and told him the amount he had to pay me. He was shocked.

People like this often get upset when they are called out.

He wasn’t in rage yet but angered and asked me why I would lie about the number of beer. I already knew that he forgot about what he had so far, and told him that I saw him how he had consumed 4 beers.

He grumbled stood for about a minute in front of me without saying a thing and then told me that he wants to pay with his debit card. I thought he remembered and did as he told me. I gave him the bill and he got really angry.

You know why, sir.

BG: why did I pay for 7 beer? Are you trying to steal money from me? ME: sir, you already had 4 beers. And the 3 in your cart make 7. But he didn’t care.

What? Come on.

BG: is it because I’m a immigrant? Do you have a problem with me? ME ringing the bell for the manager: no sir, I’m sorry I will go with you through the bill and show you your empty cans. (the WG always brings the empty cans to the counter) he seemed a little bit relaxed. (He just dropped the “poor immigrant” bomb, love when that happens) BG: oh okay. Then its fine.

He has calmed down now.

I gave him his bill, he did throw it into the trashcan and my manager arrived. I told her what happened. So, thankfully she speaks the same language as he does because as he saw her he went to her and told her something. I did not understand it.

Or maybe he hasn’t calmed down.

I could see the anger and hate that came from him and hoped that he would just leave. But then the manager asked me where I put the bill, because he told her that I didn’t gave the bill to him. I was annoyed and told here he throw it away, but that made him even angrier as before. He cursed me and got aggressive.

Employees shouldn’t have to put up with irate customers.

Something I cant stand at all. A drunken guy who starts to curse and threaten me is not the best combination. To my luck my manger could handle the situation. He then left but said to the manager: this guy is stealing our money you should fire him.

This would be very upsetting.

I was totally angered. Some drunken old dude just accused me of stealing. He flipped the whole situation. I know he was too drunk to understand the situation and really thought he was right, but I have no patience for something like that. My manager then told me not to worry about it and that if that happens again she would ban him from the store.

Moral of the story: customer gets drunk, try’s to steal from the store, fails and accused the cashier of stealing.

Wow, I don’t know how employees like this put up with that type of behavior, or why managers allow it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit think of this story.

They should be kicked out for this type of thing.

They could be arrested.

Even this shouldn’t be allowed.

Yup, now he has to find another store to steal from.

Sadly, they often get what they want by saying this.

People hate being called out for their bad behavior.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.