April 20, 2026 at 11:49 pm

Employee Explained To A Customer That Her Repair Request Was Cancelled, So She Demanded A Refund And Hung Up When Told To Submit Another Request

by Heide Lazaro

Angry woman talking on the phone

Freepik/Reddit

If you want to schedule a repair, you need to follow through with confirming the appointment.

The following story involves an employee who dealt with a furious woman whose repair request had been cancelled.

Apparently, she ignored the technician’s email for weeks.

When he explained this to her, she then demanded a replacement or refund because she was “very busy.”

Is this a valid reason, though? Let’s find out!

Entitled customer

I had a mind-blowing call today.

This lady calls in angry as hell because her repair request got canceled.

She registered the repair on 17/9.

This employee learned that the technician canceled the request because the customer never confirmed.

On 19/9, our technician got back to her to schedule an appointment.

She still did not respond to this email by 4/10.

At that time, the technician canceled the request.

She did not bother to call us until another week had passed.

He explained this to her, but she demanded a different solution.

I explained to her that she did not get back to us in a timely fashion.

I told her it was canceled. She has to request another repair.

Tell me why this witch is demanding a different solution.

She meant a replacement of the product or a refund.

The customer said she was a very busy person.

She started talking about how she is only in the country one quarter of the year.

She said she is a very busy person and we have to make an exception.

I could not believe what I was hearing.

I had trouble not laughing at her at that point.

He laughed at how entitled the customer was.

I told her she did not seem in that much of a hurry to get it repaired. I said she can request the repair when she has more free time.

She freaked out and hung up the phone.

I got a good laugh in during my ACW time.

I am surprised she did not ask for my manager. Some people, man.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this story on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 03 09 at 10.26.42 AM Employee Explained To A Customer That Her Repair Request Was Cancelled, So She Demanded A Refund And Hung Up When Told To Submit Another Request

We don’t have to make an exception, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 03 09 at 10.27.18 AM Employee Explained To A Customer That Her Repair Request Was Cancelled, So She Demanded A Refund And Hung Up When Told To Submit Another Request

This user shares a different perspective.

Screenshot 2026 03 09 at 10.28.25 AM Employee Explained To A Customer That Her Repair Request Was Cancelled, So She Demanded A Refund And Hung Up When Told To Submit Another Request

Finally, short but honest.

Screenshot 2026 03 09 at 10.28.52 AM Employee Explained To A Customer That Her Repair Request Was Cancelled, So She Demanded A Refund And Hung Up When Told To Submit Another Request

You don’t get to demand a refund just because you are a “very busy person.”

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

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