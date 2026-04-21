Employee Explained To A Customer That Her Repair Request Was Cancelled, So She Demanded A Refund And Hung Up When Told To Submit Another Request
If you want to schedule a repair, you need to follow through with confirming the appointment.
The following story involves an employee who dealt with a furious woman whose repair request had been cancelled.
Apparently, she ignored the technician’s email for weeks.
When he explained this to her, she then demanded a replacement or refund because she was “very busy.”
Is this a valid reason, though? Let’s find out!
Entitled customer
I had a mind-blowing call today.
This lady calls in angry as hell because her repair request got canceled.
She registered the repair on 17/9.
This employee learned that the technician canceled the request because the customer never confirmed.
On 19/9, our technician got back to her to schedule an appointment.
She still did not respond to this email by 4/10.
At that time, the technician canceled the request.
She did not bother to call us until another week had passed.
He explained this to her, but she demanded a different solution.
I explained to her that she did not get back to us in a timely fashion.
I told her it was canceled. She has to request another repair.
Tell me why this witch is demanding a different solution.
She meant a replacement of the product or a refund.
The customer said she was a very busy person.
She started talking about how she is only in the country one quarter of the year.
She said she is a very busy person and we have to make an exception.
I could not believe what I was hearing.
I had trouble not laughing at her at that point.
He laughed at how entitled the customer was.
I told her she did not seem in that much of a hurry to get it repaired. I said she can request the repair when she has more free time.
She freaked out and hung up the phone.
I got a good laugh in during my ACW time.
I am surprised she did not ask for my manager. Some people, man.
Let’s find out what others have to say about this story on Reddit.
This person makes a valid point.
We don’t have to make an exception, says this person.
This user shares a different perspective.
Finally, short but honest.
You don’t get to demand a refund just because you are a “very busy person.”
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.