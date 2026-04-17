Employee Gave Notice Thinking He’d Leave On Good Terms, But His Manager Took It Personally And Turned His Last Two Weeks Into A Nightmare

When someone’s plans fall apart, they don’t always handle it well.

So, what would you do if you gave your two weeks’ notice and your manager suddenly started making your last days miserable and criticizing everything you did? Would you push back and risk burning the bridge? Or would you keep your head down and just get through it?

In the following story, one employee is trying his best to do the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

Gave my resignation. Ruined my manager’s personal plan and they’re now trying to make my life ****. How do I not burn bridges? My manager has turned into the devil ever since I gave my 2 weeks’ notice. She is taking my resignation way too personally, and it’s unfortunate because I honestly felt like I had accomplished a lot at this company and wanted to leave on good terms. Basically, my manager wanted to move into a more senior role within our company (nobody in our team knew) and started sneakingly shifting all her work to me, and pretty much didn’t wanna do any work over the past month. Thankfully, I had started looking for a job way before all of that stuff went down, and this week I gave my resignation. I could tell she was visibly upset, even though she tried to hide it.

He feels like she’s coming for him.

Now that I’m leaving, she’s ****** and can’t move into the senior role she was looking for within another team, and is stuck managing our team, which she obviously doesn’t enjoy. Ever since, it seems like she’s basically coming for me, trying to turn my last few weeks at this job into ****. She’s forwarding every single email directed to her, asking me to handle them, giving me all the work that she’s supposed to be handling in her role, and she’s asked me to complete a lengthy offboarding documentation process. She provided me a blank template of the lengthy offboarding documentations that she needed me to fill within a 2-3 day turnaround, even though it’s not even my last week. So I filled it out to the best of my ability and shared it with the team because that’s what she wanted me to do.

Now, she’s adding more documents.

Then she publicly humiliates me in front of everyone on the team chat, saying that this is not what they’re looking for, and that she’ll provide me with a real and good example of what the documentation should look like (which I don’t know why she didn’t provide me in the first place and why provide me with a blank template). Now, she’s adding 10 more documents that she wants from me to complete before I leave, which she never ever mentioned she wanted during our private meeting regarding the offboarding process. She’s condescending to me in emails, saying things like, “This is clearly this and that… do that…” kind of thing. I genuinely do not understand. I viewed her highly, and we had a good relationship prior to my resignation, but suddenly everything changed, and it feels personal. Then, in wider team meetings, when announcing my departure, she spoke so highly of me and everything.

He’s not sure what to do now.

I do not want to give in to all her unreasonable and last-minute requests, because they make no sense, and she basically wants me to do all of this so that she doesn’t have to do anything when my replacement comes. But at the same time, I do not want to burn bridges. I would’ve wanted to use her as a reference in the future, as I don’t have such a lengthy work history, but that seems impossible now. What would be the smartest way of dealing with this?

Yikes! That sounds like a very uncomfortable situation.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think he should do.

Here’s how this person would handle it.

According to this comment, the woman set the bridge on fire.

For this reader, it’s about going to HR.

This person just suggests being nice to her.

It sounds like she needs to be reported, because that’s not how those kinds of things work.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.