Employee Responsible For Renovating Break Room Is Really Annoyed When Plant Staff Wander In When It’s Not Time For Their Break, So He Reports Them To The Supervisors

Imagine being responsible for renovating the break room at work. If you noticed employees entering the break room when it wasn’t time for their breaks, would you tattle on them, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one worker is in this situation, and he chooses the first option, mainly because they’re getting in his way while he’s trying to work. Now, he’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for reporting two employees to their supervisors, after ignoring my asking them to leave my work area? I’m remodeling the break room alone, with a deadline from the CEO of this Thursday, it’s our company thanksgiving event. I started on the 8th, you can CLEARLY see me in there working and the disarray of everything. An email went out, supervisors passed it in briefing to floor staff and it went out as an announcement on Paylocity. Break time is at 8:30 and 3, lunch is at 11:30. I’ve been stopping work 15 mins prior and cleaning things up, to accommodate these times for plant staff and resuming work afterwards.

This sounds annoying.

During my time in here, I noticed there were a LOT of plant staff wandering in after these designated breaks and getting snacks and drinks and going back on the floor. Food and drink are not allowed on the production floor. A client had complained once about Cheeto fingerprints on a product. It’s not my job to care what they do and I didn’t rat anyone out but it was annoying nonetheless. They’re walking around my stuff and I’m getting upset because I’m doing my best to accommodate their timeframe, why are they disrespecting my time?

It got even more annoying.

We have Pepsi cafe vending to stock our fridges. He showed up on schedule and we were tripping over each other. I had a plant employee show up at 10:20 to use the vending services and immediately got in the way of both of us. I politely asked her to leave, as it’s not break time and she was getting in the way.

OP decided it was time to rat this woman out.

What transpired was her telling me NO all 3x I politely asked, on the 3rd one, she leaned against the fridge to stretch her arm around the door to reach the sodas the vendor was stocking and he stopped to wait for her to get out of the way. I then informed her that I’d be reporting her and she again ignored me. I had difficulty recalling her name and just described her to supervisors via Teams.

This time, OP took a picture.

5 mins later, another one walked in and the same thing transpired, except she was more… Eloquent in her words and told me to back off and she can do what she wants and I’m not the boss of her. She then pushed the vending guys cart out of her way, so she could get to the kiosk to checkout, as he had now moved from drinks to snacks. Again, I said ok I don’t mind reporting you then but this time I took a picture and sent it up. She immediately went to the supervisors, unaware I was already ahead of her and saw the picture of her on their screens. My proof that she broke multiple rules, was in there outside of break time and the whole situation.

Now, the two women are turning the other employees against OP.

Both were reprimanded and they’re spreading all the lies about me and people are avoiding me like the plague and giving snarky comments and remarks about it. I don’t really care about that part, my days going by easier without them stopping me for every little thing. I’m annoyed someone called me a jerk tho because apparently I’m now some sort of teachers pet. AITAH for throwing those two under the bus, after disrespecting me multiple times and reporting them?

I can understand why OP was upset, and I can understand why the women were upset. When it comes down to it, the women were in the wrong, and they’re only upset because they got called out for breaking the rules.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Another person thinks reporting them was the right thing to do.

This person calls the women inconsiderate and rude.

Another person calls the women clowns.

It’s not like he didn’t warn them.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.