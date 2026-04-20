Employee Was Hired By A Major Company Only To Have His Manager Fired Before He Even Started, So Now He’s Getting Paid To Do Pretty Much Nothing

Most new hires spend their first weeks proving themselves, but this one spent his trying to find someone who even knew he existed.

When an employee joined one of the biggest property owners in the world and immediately lost his boss in a layoff, he found himself sitting in an empty office for months, emailing people who didn’t respond and showing up to a job that had no idea what to do with him.

The paychecks kept coming anyway.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

I’ve been “working” at a job for 7 months with no boss and no work to do. This is happening to me right now. I was hired in October for one of the biggest property owners in the world. The person that hired me had her position eliminated the week before I started. I was brought around the office by someone from a different department.

But the job has been a lot slower than he anticipated.

I’ve been sitting in an office behind the fired lady’s office all alone for months. Doing literally nothing. I’ve asked around. I’ve emailed people. Nothing. I show up 3 days a week, “work” from home 2 days a week, and get paid every Friday.

He’s not keen on revealing his lack of work to anyone.

I haven’t said a word to anyone in months. I’m riding the wave till it crests. I don’t know how it’s possible that no one gives me any assignments or even really emails me — and yet here I am.

This employee’s conundrum sounds like a dream come true for many!

What did Reddit think?

Apparently this phenomenon is more common than one might think.

If he doesn’t have any actual work to do, maybe it’s time to start making up some fake work.

This employee had a similar experience at one of their jobs.

Sure, this sounds like a dream, but all good things must come to an end eventually.

In a world where burnout is almost the norm, let’s hope this employee recognizes just how good he has it!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.