Entitled Client Walks Into A Tanning Salon Right Before They Close, But Then She Leaves A Bad Review About The Employee Because The Employee Was Annoyed

How annoying is it when customers drop by last minute?!

If you were closing a store and a customer walked in 30 seconds before closing, would you tell the customer you’re closed or stay open for her?

In this story, one employee shares how a client came in seconds before closing time. She tried to be polite even though she was upset, but it got even worse after the customer left.

Check out the full story.

Customers are the epitome of selfish, entitled people who think people who work in retail are beneath them. I work at a tanning salon, I’ve been working there for 6 years and been a store manager for 5. We have a policy that customers are allowed to come in and tan up to the hour that we close. So if we close at 5 pm, customers can tan FULL TIME down to the last millisecond before the clock strikes 5. It is the most frustrating policy of all time, because people absolutely ABUSE it.

It was almost time to leave.

Tonight I had a rough shift, it was pretty busy with the holiday right around the corner. I somehow was able to get all my cleaning done and was in the back room waiting to shut the music off. The clock strikes 8:59, I’m so pumped to get out of there and go home before I have to wake up at 6:30 am tomorrow to get to work for 7:45. 30 seconds later someone walks in….I can’t even explain the rage I felt in that moment.

The customer knew she was late, but was she too late?

This woman walked in 30 seconds before we closed. So I walk up to the front, she asks me “if it’s too late.” I tell her well we do close in 30 seconds, what were you looking to do. She says she wants to tan for 10 minutes. I respond, annoyed, and ask for her name blah blah.

She was so frustrated at this point!

I’m mad at this point but I am NOT being overly rude to her. I’m just annoyed because now I have to wait for her to tan, then clean the bed, then do my last cleaning tasks (shut the music off, do laundry, etc). Once she was in her room, I called my boyfriend to let him know I wouldn’t be home until 10 pm, I live about 25-30 minutes away from my job and with holiday traffic I knew I’d be home late. Once she’s done tanning, she comes out and says “byeeeee thank you.” I respond “have a good night” not overly nice but not overly rude just clearly annoyed.

UH OH…

Maybe 20 minutes later I get a text from my boss letting me know there was a complaint sent in about me.

So this girl actually went on Instagram and DMed my job to say how unbelievably disrespectful I AM and how she will never step foot in that salon again. I’m sorry….I’M DISRESPECTFUL???? How can you expect me to be overly joyed that you came in when I was quite literally about to clock out and go home. YOU’RE KEEPING ME HERE because YOU have bad time management but I’m the rude one?

The customer was really inconsiderate.

I’m so sick of people treating retail people like we’re NPCs who live for our jobs and act like we have no life outside of work. It’s unbelievable. I’m the same age as the girl who came in tonight and I would never imagine coming in when a business is about to close.

It’s not like you’re “running in quick” to grab something, you are getting undressed, putting lotion on, tanning for 15-20 minutes, then getting redressed. It takes TIME to do that. All the while I’m just sitting there twiddling my thumbs waiting FOR YOU. The entitlement is astounding.

She can’t understand this mindset.

Keep in mind we’re open seven days a week, and monday-friday we’re open for 13 HOURS. So basically you’re telling me you had no other time to come in? You just had to wait until 30 seconds before we closed. And then have the audacity to tattle tale on me to my job to try to get me in trouble/fired is crazy!!!! I genuinely believe these types of people were not raised right.

OUCH! That sounds so frustrating!

Hopefully her boss is understanding.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to deal with customers like these!

Exactly! This user knows any decent human would have just decided to drop by later.

This user knows this policy is annoying at every work place!

This user knows the customer wanted to complain all along!

This user knows you’re not supposed to go to stores when they’re about to close!

Somebody here is a bit too entitled!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.