Family Members Offered To Help Two Sisters Buy A House Together, But One Of The Siblings Thinks It’s A Bad Idea Because Of Her Sister’s Behavior

Most people love (or at least “like”) their siblings…but that doesn’t mean they necessarily want to live under the same roof with them.

And that’s understandable, because family dynamics are complicated!

In this story, a woman talked about why she’s not on board with living in a house with her sister.

Read on and see what she had to say.

AITA for not wanting to buy a house with my sister and live together? “My twin sister and I (23F) just finished college and are moving out of our home. My grandma and her sister have offered to help us buy a house together (I had some savings as I was planning to rent an apartment after college anyway). We were both very grateful and excited, but internally I was wary. For context, we grew up with a very abusive mother and a negligent father, to the point we lived with my grandma and her sister from 13 years old.

They’ve had hard lives.

We both consider them our maternal figures. Our teen years were pretty rough as we were dealing with a lot of mental health issues due to our childhood. So, when I finished high school I was determined to get my mental health under control and have been in therapy since I was 20. Therapy has helped me so much with my emotions, dissipating my brain fog and helping me have normal relations with people. I finally enjoy life again. On the other hand, my sister has not gone to therapy. I’ve told her many times how it’s helped me, along with the challenges, but the benefits far outweigh it. But, she refuses, saying she’s handling it just fine on her own. I understand therapy is not for everyone, so I even suggested other methods for her – group therapy, self help books, arts/creative media, exercise/bodily movements, mediations, etc. She shut this down too.

They’ve grown apart.

We’re very close to each other, but her inability to cope with her emotions in a health manner has slowly eroded my patience with her. I find it increasingly hard to live with her, as she’s messy, lazy, judgmental, prejudiced, temperamental, expectant (she’s not snobby enough to be called ‘entitled’), controlling, unforgiving, insensitive, inconsiderate, hypercritical – I could go on but will stop there for now. She also has contamination and ordering OCD (not diagnosed, cause she doesn’t want to go to therapy, but that is what my therapist suggested) that she refuses to explain to any of us and explodes in anger if we don’t ‘comply’ or mess with her ‘order’. As a side effect of her OCD, she hoards so much stuff, and it’s everywhere in the house.

This is bad…

Any time I try to bring up my issues with her she deflects, and brings up petty issues she has with me. Then she will storm off, give me the silent treatment, then try to be my friend again like nothing happened. She has never once apologized to me in our 23 years of life together, even if she was clearly in the wrong. I always try to be understanding when we disagree, and am willing to admit when I’m at fault. When she acts like this in front of our younger siblings and they call her out, she’ll apologize right away. But with me? Never. But the thought of cutting her off feels like I’m cutting off a limb. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

Sometimes, you have to put some distance between yourself and your siblings.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.