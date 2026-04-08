Friend Demands Spare Keys Through Other People And Then Ghosts For A Week, So She Refuses To Return Them Until They Talk It Out

Nothing like a simple “hey, can I grab my keys?” turning into a full-blown friendship meltdown.

She thought everything was fine after a recent heart-to-heart, until Valentine’s Day hit and communication went completely off the rails. Instead of asking directly, her friend routed the request through roommates, sent passive-aggressive texts while she was stuck working a brutal shift, and then showed up unannounced… only to leave before she could even get home.

Cue missed calls, mixed messages, and suddenly radio silence for a week. Now the friendship is hanging by a thread…and the spare key is somehow the center of it all.

AITA for not returning my best friend’s spare keys? Sam and I have been friends for 1.5 years, and i have her spare keys. The week before valentines day, we had a small problem about her not communicating with me that she was annoyed, but told our friends, but we had a very good conversation over text and I thought we had solved that issue, as it sounded productive. The next time we talking in person, the morning of valentines day, everything was completely normal between us.

So far so good.

However that day is where this started. My roommate River told me before I went to work to give him Sam’s keys, as her aunt was staying with her for the week and wanted her to have the set of keys. I expressed confusion as to why she wouldn’t ask me herself, and said I would give it to her next time I saw her. Then I went to work, at a very popular restaurant, on valentines day. I didn’t have a good time. When I was finally able to check my phone around 11:30 PM I saw that she texted me around 8 “did you give my key to river like I asked if not, can you bring it to Cam(other friend) at some point so I can give it to my aunt tomorrow? [in a separate message] thanks.”

Um, rude?

I was confused at the hostility, but I immediately responded that I would give it to Cam when I saw him next, he lives in the same building as me, and had been hanging out with Sam recently, so i figured it was fine. I then went out to hang with coworkers to cool down after work, and she later texted me that she was at my place and wanted me to come home right away and she was tired of waiting. I said I was on my way home, leaving my coworkers early, and she said “No rush I’m smoking.” I was home within 10 minutes. I then texted and called her multiple times but got no response until over an hour later saying that she went home because she was tired of waiting for me.

How frustrating.

I got a little annoyed and said I got home within 10 minutes, she said she had been waiting for hours. I argued that she never asked me for them until she knew i was at work, and she said she asked my roomate, and that should have been enough. We called and got in a long argument going in circles about how she never asked me, and it ended with her saying “Thanks so much for the key I asked for 3 people ago”. She then didn’t talk to me for a week.

Wow.

I texted her asking to please talk to me so we could solve things, but never got a response, and my roomate said that she blocked me, which devistated me. She finally texted me telling me to go to trivia night, and I said that I didn’t want to casually hang out with her until we fix our friendship. She said “From what i’ve gathered you don’t seem to think you’ve done anything wrong, which is not true. You haven’t tried to apologize about objectively being an a******. The conversation will not be productive until you acknowledge you might have been in the wrong.” and hasn’t spoken to me since. But I did everything I could to get her key to her AFTER she asked me. was I the AH?

The general consensus: both sides communicated badly, but holding onto someone else’s property during a conflict only made things worse.

This person says YTA.

This person agrees.

And this person says everyone was in the wrong.

When the friendship’s a mess, maybe don’t make the spare key part of the drama.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.