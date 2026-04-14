Friends Are Happily Playing A Card Game When A Ranting Woman Comes To Tell Them Off, But Little Did They Know, She Was Actually A Massive Hypocrite

There are plenty of problems in modern society, and plenty of people who just love to blame all those problems on technology.

And if it’s not technology, it’s the younger generations who get the brunt of everyone’s disgust.

In reality though, these assumptions often couldn’t be further from the truth, as the meddling woman in this story proves.

Read on to find out how she not only embarrassed herself, but showed herself for the hypocrite she was.

This didn’t really need revenge, and my friend and I were just going to walk out and take the ‘high road,’ but then my friend couldn’t resist because he is beautifully petty There is this bar in my neighborhood in West Philadelphia that I occasionally go to. It’s a unique bar, in that it sits in the cultural center of the neighborhood, which depending on which way you turn out of the bar and walk five minutes, could bring you through several dramatically different socio-economic situations. I say this because this bar attracts a very eclectic mix of people and cultures of all ages.

Let’s see what happened on the bar on this particular night.

This one night, two Saturdays ago, a few friends, our girlfriends, and I go to this bar. We get there early enough so that we can snag some couches from the lounge area (which are never available) and settle in for a night of regrettable city-wides. After a drink or two, we decided to grab the “cards against humanity” game off the game rack, and all settled in and started playing. After a few turns around, we are having a good ol’ time, before we are interrupted by a stumbly drunk woman in her early fifties, who is literally repeatedly yelling “PUT DOWN YOUR PHONES.”

Let’s see how these friends reacted to the woman shouting at them.

We were all really caught of guard and looking around at each other confused, as she continued to yell it a few more times before going on a tangent and ripping us all apart for “all being on our phones and not talking to each other.” Granted, we were all sitting there looking down at our own hand of cards when she was walking by, but nonetheless it was an obnoxious inaccurate accusation. Several of us tried to interrupt her over the course of her tirade, but she clearly had an axe to grind and didnt care to listen to us as she continued loudly talk-yelling over us in a drunk blind rage about how “your generation doesn’t know how to speak to each other any more, you always have your face buried in your phones, blah blah.” After about a minute of loudly generalizing an entire generation of people, I finally stood up from the couch and put my hand of cards into her face to show her exactly what was going on.

Read on to find out how the woman responded.

She was awkwardly kind of taken aback and didn’t know what to say, as she was very proud of herself and her generation for bellowing her speech onto us millennials. She gave this weird drunken half apology and shuffled away back to the bar without truly understanding how stupid and obnoxious she had just come off. The night went on and we forgot about it until we were leaving. At this point, the six of us walked past the bar to the exit and saw the woman nestled into the corner of the bar with her half finished drink, face buried into her phone and the friend she was clearly there with was doing the same.

Yikes! Of course, the friends couldn’t leave it there.

My friend looked at me, smiled, then walked over to her (she did not see him approaching). He leaned over close to her ear and, in the most condescending tone he could muster spat out, “put. down. the. phone.” The woman popped up all surprised that someone snuck up on her like that and we promptly all left, cackling into the night, so proud of ourselves.

This woman truly got what she deserved here.

Sure she might not like the idea that millennials all have their heads buried in their phones (objectively untrue) but the real fact is, the older generations tend to be much worse for this.

She needs to have a long, hard look at herself.

This person agreed that the people who call others out on this are usually doing exactly the same themselves.

While others pointed out that distractions are nothing new.

And this Redditor thought that their choices were none of the woman’s business anyway.

It’s not even just the fact that she was telling strangers off for being on their phones – it’s that they weren’t even on their phones to begin with!

Her assumptions are clear, she didn’t even check if she was right before going off at them, and then committing the same social ‘crime’ herself.

Someone get this woman a mirror!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.