Girlfriend Co-Signs For Her Boyfriend So He Can Get A Cell Phone, But When He Doesn’t Pay The Bill, She Makes Sure Debt Collectors Know How To Find Him

Would you ever co-sign for someone you were dating?

In this story, one girlfriend co-signs so her boyfriend can get a cell phone. She knew he was bad with financial decision, but she expected him to pay his cell phone bill.

Keep reading to see how she got revenge on him when he didn’t pay his bill.

I won’t get my money back. But Uncle Sam will. Decades ago I was engaged to a guy who had poor financial skills. Had tons of student loans, dropped out of multiple universities, never finished a degree, bought a car on a credit card. He filed for bankruptcy in his early 20’s, before we’d even met.

She took a big risk on this guy.

His credit was so bad he couldn’t get a cellphone. So I cosigned for him. Months go by and he decides he’s going to move 1,000 miles away “to find himself” and maybe he’d be back. Months after that I get a collections notification that he’s never once paid his cellphone bill. I have to pay for late fees, a broken contract, and the phone itself. $1,500. Which is a TON of money to me in 1996!

Then, she got an interesting phone call!

Fast forward another few months and I get a call asking if I’m me (I am) and if this guy was available to talk. I explained “No, he left me. He lives in such and such city now.” The caller asks if I have his address or phone number. I don’t. I ask the caller what this is about.

It wasn’t about the phone.

Says this guy has defaulted on his student loans and they can’t find him. I panic, thinking somehow he’s made me responsible for this as well. Nope, they’re just trying to find him.

She told him everything she knew.

I tell him the name of the guy I know he’s living with in this new city. The caller thanks me and goes to hang up. I say “Wait!”. He says “Yes ma’am?”

She had a request.

I reply “Hunt him down like a dog.” He laughs and says “Yes ma’am, we will.” The very next year I run into the ex at a bar near his new city. He tells me how his wages are being garnished because of his unpaid student loans. Awww. Wonder how they found him? It’s not much, but it makes me smile.

It sounds like knowing that he was going to have to pay for his student loans made her feel a little bit better about being stuck with his cell phone bill.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person knows how helpful an ex can be.

Those were the early days of cell phones.

Same!

This person would’ve taken the revenge further.

Calling an ex can be really helpful!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.