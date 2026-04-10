Grocery Store Cashier Told A Customer She Needed To Show ID To Buy Alcohol Because Of Store Policy, But The Customer Refused And Stormed Out

Working in retail usually means dealing with all types of people.

How would you handle it if you were dealing with a customer who refused to show you their ID to purchase alcohol? Would you let them slide because they look old enough? Or would you enforce the policy because it’s the law?

In the following story, one grocery store cashier finds herself in this situation and sticks to the rules. Here’s what happened.

My first bad customer experience I’ve worked at a grocery store for about 2 years now. My first bad customer experience was a couple of weeks after I started working there. Basically, a lady refused to show me her ID for the alcohol she was buying. She said she was “3x my age” (which would’ve made her like 66, so she was probably underestimating how old I was 💀), and told me that she wanted a manager to bypass the ID check. Well, I live in TN, so no matter your age, we HAVE to check ID. I was panicked and didn’t know what to do, so I talked to one of my friends who was a manager, and she told the lady that we needed ID.

She thought everything was figured out.

I had a pretty long line of people behind her, so she paid for her order, and my friend said they could help her at customer service when she came back (She went out to her car to get her ID). So, I continued with the next customer, and a couple of minutes later, the lady came back in, trying to show me her ID when I was in the middle of helping another customer. My coworker was trying to get her to come to customer service for assistance, but the woman just blew up at us and said, “Oh, never mind! I guess they don’t want our business! We’ll take our business somewhere else!” (She was talking to her husband.)

Luckily, kind customers made up for it.

My coworker and I were just kinda shocked and went on with our day. I was still pretty shaken up from the whole interaction. The customer I was taking care of during the whole blow-up was very kind to me and told me that the lady was over the top, and told me to ignore her. Later in my shift, I was telling another customer about the interaction cuz I was still shaken up about it, and she opened the fancy chocolate she had just bought and gave me one. Always so lovely when you find the compassionate customers.

Yikes! That first bad experience is usually the worst.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

It doesn’t sound like it.

This reader would’ve kept it short and sweet.

Here’s a reader with some kind words.

This is so true!

That woman needs to get over it. The law is the law.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.