He Had Previously Worked As The Manager, But Took A Demotion And Pay Cut To Be A Delivery Driver, So When The New Manager Asked Him For Help With Management Duties, He Declined

When you work for a company, you will generally have a specific role to fill, though sometimes you may be asked to do a little extra.

What would you do if you used to be a manager, but you took a demotion to be a delivery driver, which also meant a lot less pay?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so when his new boss asked him to help with other duties, he declined and said it was no longer his job.

From manager to delivery driver Working for the pizza companies has been a major part of my life.

This doesn’t surprise me.

I worked for all the major ones, the not so major ones, and the mom and pop ones. Mom n’ pops are the best, by the way. The last place I worked for, which was several years ago, was a company that was franchised by a nice group of people.

Sounds like a wonderful place to work.

All the employees were great and we all got a long wonderfully. We did our jobs and no one had a problem. We’d get together outside of work and I only remember good things. I was a manager and delivery driver. Sometime later, the owner sold it and a bunch of people quit. We had a new manager and some new employees.

I’m sure this was very frustrating.

Some of the rules have changed and I disagreed with a lot of stuff so I wanted to just be a delivery driver. I didn’t want the agony of being any kind of manager anymore. So with the “demotion,” came the less pay. Now I can accept that, however I still knew how to do everything and would help out in every way possible, including management help.

He should still get a decent wage.

We had other drivers who would do the bare minimum. Fold boxes and wash dishes and I was getting the same pay. I asked for a raise, not as much as before but something since I still did a lot more and it was declined.

Of course, if he isn’t paid to do extra, why would he?

I figured that I’d do exactly the bare minimum at that point as well. I was washing dishes and orders were getting backed up. We were short staffed and the new store manager came back to ask me to help on the make line. I just looked at him and explained to him that it’s not my job anymore, which he understood and left me alone to do my job.

Good advice, only do what you’re paid to do.

Do your job and only the job you get paid to do. Had I been paid a little more to show my value, I would have provided them my value.

This is good advice. Companies will always take advantage of those who go beyond their assigned duties, and sometimes that can actually hurt their chance at promotion.

It looks like someone in the comments had something similar happen to them, check it out.

Know your worth and only do what you’re paid to do.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.