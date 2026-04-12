He Thought He Survived A Terrible Layover, Then He Realized His AirPods Got Stolen

Travel, while a luxury, is often more stressful for people than not.

What would you do if a prized possession of yours was stolen en route? And the airlines refused to do anything about it? One guy recently shared his futile attempt at payback on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

The airplane cleaner stole my AirPods.

About six months ago, I had a layover in Houston.

After deplaning and going through security, I realized my headphones had fallen out of my pocket.

That sinking realization is the absolute worst.

I submitted the lost item claim with United and gave the description of the color of the silicon case they had on them, plane info, seat number, the whole thing.

I also set it to lost mode and included my phone number to call me.

Who knew that was even an option?

I emailed United a few times, stating I could see they had moved from the plane to what seemed to be the United office space.

I now realize, it was probably employee lockers.

After about 24 hours, I saw them go to an apartment building.

This is some elite spy work.

I watched them go from the apartment building to the airport, back and forth, and tracked the schedule.

I gave United the address of the employee, their schedule, and what days they had worked.

Surely the home address and schedule was enough to pinpoint who it was, so they could at least deal with it internally.

That’s a bold assumption.

Wasn’t exactly excited to get the AirPods back if they had been wearing them.

United told me that because the AirPods had left the property, they wouldn’t do anything and I had to file a police report with Houston PD.

I live in Arizona.

Not exactly helpful.

They closed my claim.

I use “Find My” a lot for various AirTags and things.

So, for the last few months, whenever I see my lost headphones with the earbuds out, I hit “Play Sound” on the earbud and blast the wearer’s ears out.

That’s one way to get back at them.

I see them quickly go back into the case.

If they would have called me when they found them, I happily would have sent them a reward, even enough to buy their own basic pair.

I understand they are expensive and not everyone can swing a pair.

Seems like he should just buy a new pair for himself at this point.

I am slowly working toward making them go deaf, so no one else loses a set of headphones to them.

I think this is the pettiest thing I’ve ever done…

Everybody needs a hobby that makes them happy. Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit chimed in with.

Far too many comments could relate to the story.



Though others shared some creative solutions.



However, one person got defensive.



Some were able to find the humor in all of it.



But petty revenge was celebrated by all.



Looks like there’s going to be some turbulence both on and off the plane.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.