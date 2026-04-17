He Was Charged $18 For Using A Cart At The Store, So When He Complained And Demanded A Refund, The Worker’s Manager Fired Him

When you go to a home improvement store, sometimes you need a cart to help bring larger items to your vehicle.

What would you do if you asked to use one, and the employee gave it to you but also charged you $18 for a 12-hour rental even though you only needed it a few minutes?

That is what happened to the shopper in this story, so he complained about it and the manager fired the worker, so now he feels bad that he complained.

So… I got someone fired over $18 I went to a nursery today and bought a stone sink basin.

It is a pretty reasonable request.

At the counter I asked if they have a cart or could help me get it in the car since the sink probably weighs about 80-90 lbs and parking was kinda far. The cashier rolls out a pallet dolly for me but doesn’t offer to help, understandable since there were people in line behind me.

Oh, wow. This is unexpected.

I get the sink in the car and bring back the dolly and the guy is surprised. I realize through a quick exchange with him and confirm on the receipt that he’s charged me 18 bucks to rent the dolly for 12 hours. I say no no no, I just needed it for here, on the store property, to get it in the car. But he says ‘it’s done.’ and then turns to the next customer.

Yeah, I wouldn’t want to pay for the use of a cart for a few minutes.

I wait for the customer to finish and then it’s just me and the cashier and I tell him I’d like to return the sink I just bought. His body language basically says it all, I’m sure mine showed I was angry too since I really was getting upset and I had just got off work and had sweat dripping down my back.

Why are they so upset about a very reasonable request.

He says he’ll have to go ask about it and heads in the office. I hear some guys yelling but can’t make out anything specific. The cashier storms out not wearing the company apron anymore and kicks some yard sculpture bunny thing on the way out and slams the walk gate.

It sounds like this was the last straw against a bad employee.

The manager, I assume, came out then. He asked me what happened then popped the register and gave me a cash refund for the $18 and I left… but I’m a bit shook. I never thought each step of this would escalate like it did. I don’t think I was in the wrong but if I knew the guy would get fired or quit or whatever I might of just let it go.

No, the employee was out of line and this was definitely not the first time he got in trouble.

Should I have let it go? It’s making me cringe super hard that someone lost their job because I wanted my 18 bucks back. AITA?

He wouldn’t have been fired if this was the first thing he did wrong. This was one of those inevitable things that was going to happen anyway.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

He was undoubtedly a bad employee.

Yup, he couldn’t have known.

He could have quit.

It wasn’t his fault at all.

I agree with this commenter.

He was going to get fired eventually anyway.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.