Her Nametag Said “FO Manager” Instead Of Front Office Manager Due To Lack Of Space, So After Jokingly Calling Herself A Faux Manager To A Customer, It Became Her Semi-Official Title

When you work in a role where you interact with customers, you will often have quick little conversations with them while providing assistance.

What would you do if one customer asked why your name tag said ‘FO Manager’ on it, and on a whim you jokingly said it meant Faux Manager (it was really front office manager)?

That is what the FO Manager in this story did, and the customer complimented her to the owner, saying the Faux Manager was great, and now she has a nickname for life.

The “Faux” Manager So, I recently got a position as Front Office Manager at a nice little hotel. Been enjoying it.

You can only fit so much information on a name tag.

Was working the desk the other night when an older couple came in. Now, our name tags are fairly small and it doesn’t fit my full title on there, so we shortened it to “FO Manager.” I’m chatting with the lady while checking her in and she looks at my nametag and says, “F-O Manager…fo manager…what’s that?”

She clearly has a good sense of humor.

I chuckle and say, “Oh, that’s Faux Manager, I’m a fake manager, I don’t really do anything.” I laugh, she laughs, the husband laughs…I think we’re all on the same page. They go to bed, never hear from them again. The ideal guests.

Hey, at least the customer was happy.

Was chatting with my Supervisor today and he’s like, “The funniest lady came down the other day. She had wonderful things to say about you but called you ‘The Fake Manager.’ What was that about?” So now I’m the fake manager in Week 3 of my new job. Crushing it!

Sometimes those silly little moments turn into a whole career of fun, and that seems to be what is happening here.

Read on to check out what the people in the comments have to say about it.

What is this commenter talking about?

This is a funny title for sure.

I’ve never heard of this.

If the title fits, wear it proudly.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.