His Boss Told Him That He Would Be Fired In Two Weeks, So He Started Taking His Personal Belongings Home, And Now His Boss Is Mad That He Isn’t Leaving Them There For His Replacement

When you work for a company for a long time, you often end up buying certain items yourself that you use to do your job.

What would you do if you got fired from a company, but were still asked to work another couple of weeks before you were done?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so he started taking the items he bought himself home with him, and his new boss is very upset.

AITAH for taking everything back after getting fired? Maybe I’m being petty, or not, but let me know.

Getting fired can be terrible.

I worked in my office for about a year or so. Last week on Thursday I was told that I’m being fired. No explanation or anything. They still wanted me to do the Halloween event and paperwork for the office.

I can’t imagine his motivation is going to be very high.

I had no problem since the job is rotational but my supervisor said, “Your done this week or next week IDK but you still have to finish everything” and left. I was shocked and stunned. I like my replacement before I knew that she was taking over. So, I felt weird, pissed and sad but tried to be positive until she asked why a specific binder was in my car.

If it was his own personal items, it is none of her business.

I told her I built it with my own personal items, of course I have it in my car. It has nothing about the company is just for me to better organize when planning events. She told to me “that’s not the right answer”.

Good for him.

I said ok walked away then came back a few hours later and packed everything that I paid for and made, leaving the company with nothing. I ran the office by myself for 6 months, so most of everything there is mine and I paid for.

I guess they should have thought of this before they fired him.

She is mad now because now she has nothing to help her make her job easier. So, AITAH for taking everything back?

Nope. If he bought it with his own money then it is his to take.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Right. What was the new boss thinking?

Yeah, I’d stop working immediately.

Something similar happened to this commenter.

This is exactly right.

It really is this simple.

If they fired him, why would they think they can keep his belongings?

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.