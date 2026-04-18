His Mother Kept Taking Money From Him And Using It On Herself, So He Sued Her In Court To Get The Money Back And Won

Parents are obligated to take care of their kids until they are adults, and in many cases, they will want to take care of them as much as they can after that.

What would you do if you started earning money at a young age, but your mom kept taking it from you, and that continued even after you were an adult?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he finally sued her in court for his money back and won, but he doesn’t know if that was the right thing to do.

My mother told me that I don’t have rights to own money. (European here) Since I finished my secondary education I started working part time and earning money, my mother told me it was ok and that I was doing a good job for being a responsible individual in society.

This person seems like a hard worker.

Fast forward a few years and I switched 5 jobs and began full time until i started to study Fish husbandry and I started my own business, my mother began to grow jealous of my income as I was getting clients left and right. After finishing my course on fish husbandry and saving up to get a car my mother took the physical money I owned and went to buy herself food, clothes and jewelry.

How can they dismiss theft, unless she is still a child I suppose.

At first I panicked as I had no idea she stole my money but as soon as she confessed to me I went to the police and reported my stolen hard earned cash but it was dismissed as usual since our local police force is garbage. Then I began to take money from her slowly until I had the amount I earned back and installed a hidden camera in my bedroom where I kept my money.

This is a very bad situation.

The next day as I left the house to work she entered my room by picking the lock and taking my money. The camera caught everything and I presented it to the police which eventually believed me and I got my money back and a court case on my selfish mother who told me infront of the police that I am not entitled to have more money then she can make in a month.

Wow, that’s a lot of money.

Mind you she stole a total of €1,800 in physical cash and even went to the bank and transferred my account to hers which had about €15,000 saved up. She slabbered on how it’s not fair and that as her son I should give her all my money as a financial equity for raising me when she never works more then 4 hours a day due to her own lack of motivation to get herself more money.

He needs to set up some serious boundaries.

Mind you my father is not in the picture at all (bless his soul). Now it’s been over 9 years since that and I’m now 26 and doing well in my own house and my new car but my mother keeps calling for money when I know she will abuse it so I tell her no and I blocked her. She is not allowed to have my money. The court rules in my favor for not telling her touch my money.

No, mom is way out of line.

Am I in the wrong for sending my mother to court for her stealing my money and charging her with theft and suing for €50,000 (as that’s the minimum sue rate we have applied here) all those years ago? AITA?

No, mom is in the wrong completely. Especially once the kid was an adult, he did not owe her anything other than perhaps money for rent while he was living with her.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this unfortunate situation.

Apparently this happens a lot.

He should have moved out right away.

I agree, Mom seems very entitled.

The story does seem a little far fetched.

This commenter thinks he was right for suing her.

He had every right to take legal action to stop his mom from stealing money.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.