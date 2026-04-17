His Neighbors Complained To The HOA About His Music And Got Him A Fine, So He Made Their Dog Bark, Causing Them To Get A Fine Too

When you live in a neighborhood with an HOA, you need to follow the rules or you could get fined.

What would you do if rather than asking you to turn the music down, your neighbors just filed a complaint against you and got you fined?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he retaliated against his neighbor by making sure he got a complaint against his dog who was barking every morning.

My neighbor got me fined for playing music. Guess whose dog just got him fined? My neighbor Todd has a Pomeranian named Buttons.

These dogs can be loud.

He isn’t the worst dog, just kind of loud sometimes. Barks when people walk by, or when Amazon drops off a package. Normal stuff. Annoying if your home all day but not enough to get HOA involved.

People like this need to be careful that they aren’t violating the rules themselves.

Todd though is one of those HOA rulebook guys. Last month I got a letter saying id been reported for excessive noise. Turns out Todd complained about me playing music in my garage every morning while I work. I wasn’t blasting it, just enough to drown out the outside noise.

Not having a warning is crazy.

HOA hit me with a $75 fine. No warning. So I bought this cheap rubber chicken that squeaks from Amazon. Now, when Todd lets Buttons out to use the bathroom around 630 or 7 a.m., I go out to my garage with my coffee and rubber chicken and give it a good squeak.

This is too funny.

Buttons completely loses her mind! Not a couple barks but full on melt down! Running laps, barking non stop and wont calm down for at least 10 minutes. After doing that just about every morning for a week straight Todd comes over and asks if I’m doing something to Buttons to get her worked up in the morning because he got a fine for chronic nuisance barking during quiet hours.

Filing reports can have consequences.

I told him I had no idea what he was talking about, while buttons was still going absolutely bonkers behind him.

This is what Todd gets for filing a complaint rather than just talking to the neighbor like a rational adult.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

Not a bad idea.

I would dispute every fine.

This commenter has a good suggestion.

This must happen a lot.

Now this is great revenge.

If you file complaints against neighbors, expect them to return the favor.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.