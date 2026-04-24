His Parents Abused Him And Blamed Him For It Because He Bit His Mother When He Was Three, So He Finally Called Them Out

Your family should love you more than anyone, but sadly, that is not always the case.

What would you do if your parents treated you very poorly and always said that it was because you bit your mother when you were just three years old?

That is the situation that the 16-year-old boy in this story is in, and he finally called his parents out for their abuse, but it has only made it worse.

AITAH for asking my parents why they hate me for stuff I did when I was 3 that was caused by their crappy parenting? My parents don’t like me and I’m positive they hate me. Sounds extreme? Sure.

He seems serious about this.

I (16M) know I sound like a lot of teens who exaggerate but my relationship with my parents isn’t something I need to exaggerate about and I have other adults on both sides of my family who are on my side and have spoken up to my parents for the way they treat me. The stuff my parents use against me all happened when I was 3. I had two younger siblings at the time and my parents focused on them and ignored because they were both still babies (they were born 11 months apart) and it made me jealous and act out.

He was still a very young child and needed their care and attention.

Even back then their parents told them they were passing me around to too many family members and at least one of them needed to make some time for me. My parents didn’t listen and they either passed me along to different family or left me to play alone all day, would ignore me if I went to them and would ask someone to come over and feed me so they could focus on the babies.

Of course, this is to be expected.

It made me throw tantrums and lash out and when this had been going on for maybe 4 or 5 months I bit my mom to try and get some of their attention on me. After that it was pretty much it. They have never let me live down the fact I bit my mom.

Biting is something lots of kids do, even when they aren’t neglected.

They bring it up all the time and they always ignore the fact I was 3 and use it to shame me for wanting any kind of attention or time from them. They bring it up around others, they argue with their families over it when their families tell them I was 3 and they were ignoring me. Every time they buy something for my siblings but not me, they excuse used is I bit my mom and they didn’t. Or how could I possibly think a biter deserves to be rewarded for anything.

CPS can’t always do anything.

Someone in the family called CPS on them because of how they treated me. CPS did nothing but it pissed my parents off. We don’t know who but I know it had to be one of them because they have all defended me before and they always ask me how things are at home and has anything worse happened. My parents almost cut both sides out of our lives over the report but they used them all for free babysitting so they stopped.

What is wrong with these parents?

I get left out of beach days and days, days at the amusement park and stuff like that because I bit my mom when I was 3. They make me apologize for it still. I don’t know how many times I apologized for it but I have done it more often than not. I don’t even remember biting her but that doesn’t matter to them.

He only did this because his parents were neglecting him so badly.

They also throw in my face that I wanted to get rid of my siblings. They told me I wanted to hurt them and send them away and never see them again because I’m so selfish. One time my dad said that around grandma (his mom) and she went off on him for talking to me like that and she said a normal parent would be ashamed of themselves and their neglect of their older child if they said something like that at 3 and wouldn’t hold it against a kid. She told him those words were on him and mom and not on the 3 year old who said them.

If they hate him so much, why don’t they let the grandparents care for him.

All my grandparents have offered to take custody of me and my parents never accepted. They have been questioned about turning it down when they clearly have no love for me. But I think they like punishing me for my behavior at 3. The way my parents have treated me has prevented me and my siblings from ever being close. They’re super close. But they treat me like bad too and I resent them for being treated better.

This is no surprise at all.

I resent them for having parents who don’t hold shit against them from when they were 3 years old. And I hate them for treating me bad too. Last week it was my sister’s birthday and family came over and my parents were giving me an extra hard time because I was given a few things I needed for school and my parents didn’t like anyone giving that stuff to me.

At least he has some family members trying to help.

My grandparents all tried to stick up for me and shut my parents down. But I used my voice for the first time for real and I asked my parents why they hated me for stuff I did when I was 3 when it was because of their crappy parenting I did it in the first place. My parents lost their minds and told me to shut up and how dare I speak to them like that or think I can question their parenting.

This is just insane.

It got so bad that my grandpa (dad’s dad) recorded it and gramma (mom’s mom) tried to call the police but my parents calmed down when they realized. They wanted to take me with them but my parents stopped them and said they would make sure they paid for kidnapping me and they wouldn’t stop until they never saw us again for interfering in their parenting. I stayed because of that.

He is not to blame for any of this.

I made life worse for myself by standing up because the last week my parents have been more hateful toward me than ever before. I hate that I have two more years to live like this because I won’t take any risk that my grandparents or any family member who would take me would get into trouble with the law.

He clearly cares for his grandparents a lot.

I won’t risk it no matter how bad it gets unless I get removed officially because then my parents can’t do anything. AITAH?

Assuming this is all true, it is a truly horrible story. How can any parent be like this to their children? No matter what, this young man has done nothing wrong.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

This is a great idea.

This commenter says that biting is normal.

It hurts, but it is no big deal.

Something similar happened to this commenter.

Yes, this type of thing happens to all parents.

These parents do not deserve to have access to their kids.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.