His Parents Make Him Take Care Of His Siblings, But Now He’s Sick Of It And Won’t Help Anymore

It’s not easy being the oldest in the family.

Often there’s more responsibility, especially when it comes to younger siblings and their behavior. But this doesn’t always make the oldest child feel good.

For this teenage boy, his parents put a ton of expectations on him to take care of his siblings and keep them out of trouble.

He’s tired of it and has started to ignore his parents demands, and now he’s not sure if he’s doing the right thing.

Here’s the full story…

AITAH for doing nothing about my siblings bad behavior since my parents make me responsible for everything my siblings do? I (16m) have three younger siblings (14, 11 and 9). My parents say that being the oldest comes with the responsibility of making sure my siblings behave and that I should take it seriously as their big brother. What that means is my siblings doing something wrong means my parents blame and punish me for it. It was always like that. They would tell me to watch my siblings while they did stuff around the house and if my siblings did something they weren’t supposed to and I told my parents I would be punished.

That doesn’t seem fair.

Or if we went somewhere and my siblings were acting out I would be asked why I didn’t stop them. My parents love to yell at me when my siblings do something they’re not supposed to. It made me say no whenever they’d ask me to watch my siblings. That would start fights between me and my parents. It made me dislike my siblings eventually because they knew our parents would be mad at me and not them so they’d do stuff knowing they would mostly get away with it or that I’d be punished worse for them. My sister (14) is the worst for that stuff. She’ll sneak out of her room past her bedtime or watch TV when we’re not allowed to have it on because I’ll be blamed. My parents always dismiss how it makes me feel. They told me that I don’t get to decide what parts of older sibling life I experience.

He’s getting fed up.

They said as the oldest they have high expectations for me and how I participate in our family and being a good role model and guide for my siblings is one of them and that it means stopping them from making bad choices. I was told I don’t get to say I won’t watch my siblings and it’s not a choice to help or not. I do what I’m told to do. I hate my parents for making me responsible for my siblings behavior. My dad is the worst for dismissing me. His go to argument is I’m almost a man and men don’t whine and complain about tough stuff. My mom yells the most at me though. I don’t think there has been a day since I was 7 where she hasn’t yelled at me for something. All three of my siblings have pretty bad behavior now and I just don’t do anything. It drives my parents crazy. But I’d rather let them deal with the stuff my siblings do. Let my siblings break stuff, ruin stuff, steal stuff, get into fights, sneak out and eat stuff they’re not supposed to.

He’s done playing their game.

My parents hate it but if I’m getting yelled at either way I’m not helping. My parents can figure it out. They’re realizing now that I’m not even trying to stop my siblings now and of course they yell at me more and I’m punished frequently for the things my siblings do. But if that will happen anyway I don’t see a problem. AITAH for letting it happen and for not caring about the trouble my siblings are in?

Let’s get into the comments.

Reddit users were in support of this young man.

This commenter thinks it’s completely wrong.

Some even explained what’s happening to him.

This person can even relate, despite being much older.

It’s never your children’s job to raise their siblings.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.