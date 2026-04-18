Homeowner In New HOA Neighborhood Gets Really Creative With The Building Plans For Their Home, But The HOA President Made Them Stop Construction

Imagine buying a home in a new neighborhood where your home is going to be custom built, and you have a range of options to choose from. What would you do if the HOA president complained about your building plans even though you were technically following all of the rules and had approval from the city?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and another homeowner in the neighborhood tells us all about it.

Keep reading for the full story.

FHOA president won’t let someone finish building their home. My neighborhood is about half done with many homes in the middle of construction. The HOA teamed up with a specific designer and contractor to build all of the custom homes in the neighborhood. You can pick from about 15 different designs and change them in any way you like.

One person got really creative.

Someone decided to change up the entire design completely, added a 3rd garage, and lofted their second floor into the third, added windows facing south for sunlight in winter, etc. It looks super cool and I love it! But our president doesn’t. He yelled at workers and put caution tape around the home! He sent out a letter and called for a meeting.

It may not really matter if the HOA president is upset.

He’s upset that this person’s house “won’t fit in the neighborhood” and “was not an approved design choice” Of course, the design was approved by the city. There’s NOTHING in the gov docs that says you can’t go off the base designs. Only that you have to use that builder (who is really good IMO) and you can’t have the same colors next to each other.

Why would the HOA president build such a small home?

The president is just jealous that someone has a better home than he does. He has the smallest home in the whole neighborhood. I kid you not. 2 beds, 1 bath. Who builds a custom home that small?

This should be interesting!

Anyhow. They have stopped working on that home. I can’t wait to see how this plays out. The HOA is clearly in the wrong, and the president is soon up for reelection in three months. He’s really just digging himself a hole and it’s fun to watch.

I feel bad for the homeowner who is building the awesome home. I hope they’re able to move forward with their design.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It might be a big problem for the HOA.

This person answers the question of who builds a small home.

Lawsuit! Lawsuit! Lawsuit!

Exactly.

Hopefully the HOA president gets voted out.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.